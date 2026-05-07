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Mother’s Day is on Sunday, and luckily, there are plenty of ways to show your mom that you love her this weekend. For example, you could take her to a production of Milwaukee Ballet’s ALICE (in wonderland) or a special screening of “Say Anything” that concludes with a Q&A session with John Cusack himself. Or you could learn about migratory birds together at the Schlitz Audubon Center, or enjoy free admission at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

May 8-10: Milwaukee Ballet’s ALICE (in wonderland)

Experience the mad and bizarre world of Alice in Wonderland in a whole new way with Milwaukee Ballet. ALICE (in wonderland) will bring characters like The Mad Hatter and Cheshire Cat to life in performances filled with bursts of color, puppetry, circus acts and more. The production will feature both students of Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy as well as the ballet’s full professional Company. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Ballet website.

May 8: A Screening of Say Anything with John Cusack

Whether you know him from his iconic roles in the ‘80s like “Sixteen Candles” or “Say Anything” or later films such as “Being John Malkovich” and “High Fidelity,” there’s a strong chance that you’ve enjoyed a film starring actor John Cusack. Cusack, who now lives in Chicago, is making an appearance at the Pabst Theater for a special screening of “Say Anything,” that movie where Cusack holds the boombox above his head and plays Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes.” The screening will be followed by a conversation about Cusack’s career, a discussion about the making of the film and a Q&A session. The screening will begin at 8 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Pabst Theater Group’s website.

May 9: Second Annual Queer Makers Market

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The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center is throwing its second annual Spring Makers Market. The market aims to empower and connect Milwaukee’s LGBTQIA+ community, giving local queer makers and crafters the opportunity to sell their wares. The market is free to attend and will run from noon to 5 p.m. at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center’s new location at 161 S. 1st St.

May 9: World Migratory Bird Day Celebration

Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day with the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center with their themed event titled “Every Bird Counts – Your Observations Matter.” The center will give guests the chance to observe and learn about migratory birds, demonstrating how to help make a difference for the birds in our communities. The event will feature bird walks, feeder watching, canvas painting and more. The celebration will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit the Schlitz Audubon Center’s website.

May 10: Mother’s Day at the Zoo

Pick up a Mother’s Day card for Patty Sharp Tooth, the lion, or Ronnie, the grizzly bear, and head over to the Milwaukee County Zoo, where they’ll be celebrating mothers of all species. The zoo is offering free admission to all mothers, giving families a nice way to walk off that Mother’s Day brunch.

May 10: Sopra Mare

The Villa Terrace’s Sopra Mare daytime concert series is back, bringing live music performances to the museum’s courtyard. The free concert series will kick off with a performance by jazz artist Arron Crook. During the concert, the museum and gardens will be free to access. Villa Terrace will also offer complimentary coffee, and encourages guests to bring their own coffees if preferred. Sopra Mare will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.