$11 Million Boost For First-Gen College Students In Milwaukee

All-In Milwaukee’s largest gift yet will add 50 new scholars a year starting with the class of 2027.

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From a young age, Rosie Robles was determined to be the first person in her household to go to college.

Robles had her heart set on the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

While she was a student at Carmen Schools of Science & Technology, a public charter school, Robles was accepted to All-In Milwaukee, a college completion program that provides financial aid, advising and career support to high-potential, limited-income students living in the city.

Robles graduated as Carmen’s valedictorian and was accepted into UW-Madison. All-In Milwaukee helped her with tuition and supported her as she navigated her first semester of college.

“It was during COVID, so I really struggled socially, and that kind of affected how I did academically,” Robles said. “So I ended up having to take a semester off for my mental health.”

Robles got married when she was 19. She had a daughter, Esther, when she was 21.

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Through it all, All-In Milwaukee advisors were there for Robles as she questioned where she should complete school, how much time she needed to take off and how to manage everything she was juggling in her life.

“I had three different advisors throughout my time with All-In and I feel like they each were meant to help me in a specific way,” Robles said.

After taking a semester off at Madison, she decided to continue her education at Alverno College, a private women’s college in Milwaukee.

Robles graduated in December 2025 with a nursing degree from Alverno.

She’s now working at Froedtert Hospital as a medical-surgical nurse.

“My advisors are the reason that I was able to graduate and be a nurse and now have this financial stability,” Robles said.

All-In Milwaukee receives financial support for 500 more students

This week, All-In announced it received its largest philanthropic gift in the organization’s history.

An $11 million donation from Keith Mardak and Mary Vandenberg will fund scholarships and programming for 500 new students over the next 10 years.

Starting with the high school graduating class of 2027, the program will support 50 new participants annually from the following partner organizations: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, Carmen Schools of Science and Technology, Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy and Milwaukee Academy of Science.

All-In Milwaukee Executive Director Allison Wagner said when students apply they are focused on the scholarship money, but the advisors are just as valuable.

“All the while, they’re meeting one-on-one with their advisor, following our curriculum and participating in All-In Milwaukee cohort socials and our career development training,” Wagner said. “So we really try to make sure that students not only come out with their degree, but that they come out with the skills and experience to be workforce ready and to hopefully stay right here in Wisconsin to start their career.”

Mardak and Vandenberg were early supporters of All-In Milwaukee, helping fund scholarships for 60 students.

They have also partnered with other Milwaukee-area schools and organizations, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy, St. Marcus Schools, Running Rebels, the Milwaukee Ballet and the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center.

“We believe deeply in helping young people in Milwaukee pursue higher education. What makes All-In Milwaukee so special is the comprehensive, wraparound support,” Mardak and Vandenberg said in a statement. “Students are guided, encouraged and equipped to navigate a completely new environment.”

Wagner said 84 percent of All-In students graduate without student debt and 91 percent of graduates stay in Wisconsin.

She said the goal is to get 1,000 students into the program. Currently, 250 students are admitted annually.

Eibar Robledo, another All-In-Milwaukee scholar, says graduating high school and starting Marquette University during the pandemic, when school was fully virtual, was difficult.

Having an advisor at All-In Milwaukee available and the networking events once people began socializing again helped Robledo move into his public relations career.

“It’s not even the financial piece, it’s more that you have the support and have people that are always in your corner rooting for you,” Robledo said. “I was able to go full in on my undergrad and graduate early.”

Donation will provide college scholarships for 500 Milwaukee students over the next decade was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.