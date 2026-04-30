Get great perks and support our publication for just $4.14 per month for the first year. Ends 4/30.

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As April comes to an end Urban Milwaukee wants to send the month off with a splash by opening up our 4/14 day membership special one more time. That means that for the first year you pay only $4.14 per month for an Urban Milwaukee membership. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the city and stay up to date on all Milwaukee information. But you have to join by midnight tonight, at the last stroke of April.

Normally $9 per month, we are offering this membership deal at $4.14 a month for the first year to celebrate the city we love to write about!

As a member, you can get:

Completely ad-free content on our website and daily newsletter

Bypass the paywall and get access to all Urban Milwaukee stories

Access to Bulletins with insider scoops

A chance to provide the support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A configurable email – get the articles you want, when you want them

A 10% discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store

The ability to comment on articles

A faster photo browser

The price of all of this is just $9 a month or $99 a year, but for a limited time only, you can claim our deal and sign up for just $4.14 a month for the first year.

Signing up is easy, and you can cancel at any time. Use the code 414DAY2026 to get your discounted membership.

By the way, your membership helps us grow our news coverage.

We are committed to building a fiercely independent, powerful publication that champions Milwaukee, examines smart urban solutions and highlights the best food and entertainment the area has to offer. If you think that’s important or you simply like being a reader in the know, we hope you will become a member.