Republican Sen. Jesse James to Retire From WI Legislature

James is fifth Republican state senator and third from from a swing district to quit.

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In another setback for Wisconsin Republicans hoping to hold their slim state Senate majority, Sen. Jesse James of Thorp announced Tuesday he’s dropping his campaign against Democratic Sen. Jeff Smith of Brunswick.

James is the fifth Republican to announce retirement from the Senate, and the third from a handful of swing districts expected to decide control of the chamber this November.

In a press release, James said the journey representing western Wisconsin in the state Senate and Assembly has been “the opportunity of a lifetime.”

“However, this role came at a price, a price of being away from my family,” said James. “For this reason, and for other personal reasons, I have decided to retire from the Wisconsin State Senate.”

He touted wins for the region including new mental health and substance abuse facilities under development following the closures of two major hospitals and several clinics.

“Thank you for the opportunity to serve, and for the trust you placed in me and my wonderful staff,” said James. “May God bless our future and the state of Wisconsin.”

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James was elected to the 23rd Senate District in 2022. Before that he served one term representing the 68th Assembly District. He was drawn into Smith’s 31st Senate District under new maps signed in 2024 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s liberal majority struck down Republican-drawn state legislative districts as unconstitutional.

The 31st Senate District is considered one of four swing seats up for election this year. Holding it is a priority for Democrats hoping to reverse Republicans current 18-15 Senate majority. For Republicans, defeating Smith would have girded their odds of keeping control past the midterm elections.

James’ announcement is the latest in a string of GOP retirements from those swing seats, meaning Democratic candidates won’t be up against the power of incumbency in November. Already this year, 5th District Sen. Rob Hutton, R-Brookfield, and 21st District Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said they wont seek reelection.

James is a small business owner and former part-time Cadott police officer. He announced his intention to challenge Smith for the 31st District seat in October. The following month, he notified police that his daughter had stolen around $32,000 from his campaign between January and September of 2024, according to a criminal complaint filed March 23. She’s been charged with one felony count of theft from a business and three felony counts of filing false campaign finance reports.

The complaint shows the investigator confirmed with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission that the money had been repaid, though no amended finance reports have been filed by his campaign at this point.

Republican Sen. Jesse James to retire from Wisconsin Legislature was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.