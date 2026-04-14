Gathering Place Acquires Sangria Brand

The Riverwest brewery is bringing another beverage on board.

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After nearly nine years of producing beer, Gathering Place Brewing Company is bringing another beverage on board. The business recently acquired Odyssea Sangria, a line of canned, wine-based punch.

Mixologists Daniel Beres, Tripper Duval and Tom Dufek founded the brand in 2022, building on their love of traditional Spanish sangria to reimagine the beverage with new ingredients and creative flavor combinations.

As the passion project picked up steam, its leadership team worked to balance existing obligations — Beres and Duval as co-owners of Lost Whale and Dufek as co-founder of Madison’s Young Blood Beer Company. Duval also operates Holey Mackerel in Greenfield.

When Beres and Duval signed on as partners in the soon-to-open Nakama Japanese restaurant, something had to give.

“In the process of building out our new restaurant, Nakama, it became clear to me very quickly that it was time to pass the torch and find Odyssea a permanent home,” Beres said in a statement. He added that Gathering Place owner Joe Yeado and the rest of the brewery team were his “first choice” as successor. “I’m incredibly grateful for their vision and love for the brand, and beyond excited to see what direction they take it in!”

Yeado responded with his own praise.

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“I’ve known Daniel for many years and it’s impressive to see what he, Tripper, and Tom created and how Odyssea has grown in just a few years,” he said in a statement. “We are excited to branch into a new product category, serve a new set of customers, and provide the production capacity to sustain the brand’s continued growth.”

Odyssea offers three year-round sangrias: Spiced Peach Red, Orange Fig White and Strawberry Kiwi Rosé — all made with California wine. The brand also has a seasonal offering, Wintertide sangria, and plans additional flavor expansion under Gathering Place. Beres will consult on developing new flavors.

The drinks, packaged in 8.4-ounce single-serve cans, are sold at more than 300 bars, restaurants, grocery stores and liquor stores across Wisconsin. They’re also available at Gathering Place’s taprooms at 811 E. Vienna Ave. in Riverwest and 7208 W. North Ave. in Wauwatosa.

The latest acquisition is the third for Gathering Place, which also purchased Stock House Brewing in 2022 and Sahale Ale Works in 2024. The brewery also produces Blossom Beverages, a line of THC-infused drinks available in its taprooms and through select retailers.

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