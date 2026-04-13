Doc Rivers Out as Milwaukee Bucks Coach

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The head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks is stepping down from his role.

Doc Rivers, who had been head coach of the team since January 2024, led the Bucks to a 32-50 record during the 2025-2026 season. The announcement was made by the team hours after the Bucks played their last game of the regular season Sunday night.

“It has been an honor to have Doc as our coach and as a leader in our organization and community,” Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens, Jimmy and Dee Haslam and Jamie Dinan said in a statement. “In addition to his impact on the court, we’re thankful for Doc’s class and professionalism during his tenure in Milwaukee.”

Rivers took over as head coach after the Bucks fired former head coach Adrian Griffin 43 games into the 2023-2024 season. Rivers led the team to two playoff appearances, where the Bucks lost in the opening round.

Rivers played college basketball at Marquette University in Milwaukee in the 1980s. He was also just named to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

“I have truly loved my time in Milwaukee,” Rivers said in a statement. “Coming back to where I got my start, to a city that has always embraced me, has been a privilege. I am disappointed that things did not turn out the way any of us hoped, but I am deeply grateful for this experience, the relationships built, and unwavering support from our fans and the community. Milwaukee will always mean a lot to me, and this chapter will hold a special place in my heart.”

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Rivers has 1,194 regular-season wins as a coach, the sixth most in National Basketball Association history, according to the team.

Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers steps down was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.