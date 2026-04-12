Celebrate Milwaukee Day With An Urban Milwaukee Membership

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Milwaukee Day is Tuesday, April 14, but we’re getting the party started early.

The area-code-inspired annual event offers a chance to celebrate what we love about Milwaukee, support local businesses and organizations, and enjoy some of the best the city has to offer.

Urban Milwaukee is taking part by offering a big discount on membership, which grants access to paywalled articles and members-only bulletins, removes all ads, and provides opportunities to attend member events and claim free tickets to concerts.

Starting today, get a membership for only $4.14 a month for your first year. Normally $9 per month, we are offering this membership deal at $4.14 a month to celebrate the city we love.

How to Celebrate Once You Get Your Membership

After signing up for an Urban Milwaukee membership, there are plenty of other ways to celebrate.

Our favorite Milwaukee gift shop, Urban Milwaukee: The Store, is offering Urban Milwaukee members 20% off, double the normal discount, from Friday through Milwaukee Day. Mention your email address to take advantage.

Milwaukee County Parks is getting in on the Milwaukee Day fun by offering a series of special offers, from seeing The Domes for $4.14 to skating at the Wilson Ice Center for $4.14.

Café Corazón will buy Milwaukeeans their first house margarita during a special Milwaukee Day (Eve) happy hour from 4:14 p.m. to 5:14 p.m. on April 13.

The first 414 people to buy tickets to tour the Harley-Davidson Museum on Milwaukee Day can do so for just $4.14 per person when you purchase tickets online.

Looking for another way to give back to Milwaukee? UWM is encouraging alumni and friends to donate to support scholarships and programs that help students.

Yes, Milwaukee Day is all about celebrating and supporting the city we all love and call home.

Don’t Forget Your Urban Milwaukee Membership

As a member, you can get:

Completely ad-free content on our website and daily newsletter

Bypass the paywall and get access to all Urban Milwaukee stories

Access to Bulletins with insider scoops

A chance to provide the support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A configurable email – get the articles you want, when you want them

A 10% discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store

The ability to comment on articles

A faster photo browser

The price of all of this is just $9 a month or $99 a year, but for a limited time only, you can claim our deal and sign up for just $4.14 a month for the first year.

Signing up is easy, and you can cancel at any time. Use the code 414DAY2026 to get your discounted membership.

By the way, your membership helps us grow our news coverage.

We are committed to building a fiercely independent, powerful publication that champions Milwaukee, examines smart urban solutions and highlights the best food and entertainment the area has to offer. If you think that’s important or you simply like being a reader in the know, we hope you will become a member.