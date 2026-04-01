Differing With Some Democrats, Evers Vetoes 5 Transgender Bills

Says 'hell no' to restricting gender-affirming health care and team sports access.

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With a “hell no,” Gov. Tony Evers vetoed five bills Tuesday that would have restricted transgender access to health care and team sports.

The move was expected, as Evers has vetoed similar legislation in the past, and repeatedly promised to veto any proposals that he viewed as harming the LGBTQ+ community.

But it came as some Democratic leaders nationwide have moderated on transgender rights, while Republicans have made the issue a key part of their 2026 campaigns.

“I’d love to write ‘Hell no,’” Evers said during a private event at the state Capitol, where he sat flanked by community advocates. “The actual thing I have to say is, ‘Not approved.’”

The five bills that Evers nixed would have barred people born as male from playing on women’s and girls’ school sports teams, required that school boards adopt policies to firm up when or how a student may change their name or pronouns at school, banned minor children from accessing “gender transition medical intervention,” and provided a pathway for people to sue medical providers after receiving certain gender-affirming health care.

In his veto messages for each of the five bills, Evers reupped his ongoing promise that he “will veto any bill that makes Wisconsin a less safe, less inclusive, and less welcoming place for LGBTQ people and kids.”

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Some Republicans who championed the vetoed legislation denounced Evers’ vetoes Tuesday. Rep. Amanda Nedweski, R-Pleasant Prairie, accused Evers of prioritizing profits for medical providers over children’s needs.

“Governor Evers had a clear choice: stand with kids and families, or stand with a multi-billion-dollar industry profiting off irreversible procedures on minors,” she said in a statement.

The spectrum of medical care that young people questioning their gender can receive — like puberty blockers or hormone treatments — is endorsed by many medical associations, including mental health associations. One exception is the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, which recently recommended that its members reserve gender-related chest, genital and facial surgeries until after a person turns 19.

Gender issues have been a cornerstone of President Donald Trump’s cultural agenda in the White House, and he’s signed executive orders limiting minors’ access to gender-affirming care.

And Republicans have increasingly sought to use gender issues as a cultural wedge point in an election year. Polling indicates that a majority of voters support restricting sports participation based on biological sex, and restricting gender transition care to minors — positions more aligned with Republicans.

Some Democrats have adjusted their policy stances on gender issues. For example, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has criticized the idea of trans athletes playing girls’ sports and vetoed a trans health care measure.

But Evers has stood firm in supporting that community in Wisconsin. Every year of his administration, for example, he has hoisted a Pride flag above the Wisconsin Capitol in June.

As other Democrats moderate stances, Evers vetoes 5 transgender bills was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.