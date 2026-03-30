The greens are ready. Parks saw record number of rounds played in 2025.

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Milwaukee County’s public golf courses are officially open for the season.

Milwaukee County Parks officials and other representatives of county government gathered at a brand-new putting practice facility at Brown Deer Park Golf Course Monday to announce the beginning of the 2026 season. The new 25,000-square-foot putting green is the latest investment in the county golf system, which has become an important source of financial stability for the rest of the county parks system.

The revenue Parks brings in through golf has roughly doubled over the last decade, thanks in part to a nationwide explosion in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic that translated to more rounds of golf played each season on the county’s public courses.

“We are expecting another successful golf season in 2026 after a record-breaking 2025, which consisted of over 388,000 rounds played at all 13 courses,” said Andy Gieryn, Parks golf services manager.

In 2025, golf generated $11.5 million for Parks, or approximately 20% of all the department’s revenue. The system offers 13 courses, ranging from small par-3 courses for beginners to larger, tournament-level courses like Brown Deer.

Money-making amenities like golf are critical to the department’s annual budget. County government has struggled with a structural funding gap for more than two decades, driven in large part by out-of-control pension costs and flat funding from the state. County policymakers narrowly closed a $47 million gap in the 2026 budget while avoiding major service cuts. A deficit that size is nearly equivalent to the entire operating budget for the parks system, which generates more than 50% of its annual operating budget through golf, venue rentals, concessions and other services.

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Investments in golf infrastructure and amenities help maintain a system that sustains other areas of the parks system, Parks Director Guy Smith said.

“We’re incredibly proud of how far Milwaukee County Golf has come,” Smith said. “We’re excited to continue to build a system that reflects our community’s passion for public recreation.”

The new putting green was developed using funding from the American Rescue Plan Act as a revenue-generating investment for the county. Jon Canavan, parks golf and recreation turf manager, previously told Urban Milwaukee the system consistently hears from local golfers that there aren’t enough practice facilities. The new putting facility is located adjacent to the driving range.

“And as we all know, the one part of golf that we need to work on is our short game,” said Scott Walecki, PGA Head Golf Professional at Brown Deer Park Golf Course. “So this is a great feature to have as part of the Milwaukee County Parks and Brown Deer in general.”