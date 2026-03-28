Evers Vetoes GOP Bill With Limits on School Referendum Requests

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Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a handful of Republican education bills Friday including one that would have put limits on school districts’ ability to seek property tax increases at the ballot box by requiring that the districts submit financial documents on time before going to referendum.

As Wisconsin school districts continue to rely on property tax increases sought through referendum to keep up with costs, Republican lawmakers have been seeking ways to put up roadblocks to those efforts.

AB 457 would have required the Department of Public Instruction to certify that schools are in compliance with requirements to submit financial information to DPI before they could seek a referendum. If a district is not in compliance, the school board would be prohibited from adopting a resolution to hold a referendum and any resolutions adopted or referendum passed without the certification would be void.

Republican lawmakers introduced the bill in reaction to the passage of Milwaukee Public Schools $252 million recurring operating referendum in April 2024 and the news that broke afterward, in May 2024, that the district was months late in submitting required financial reports.

Evers said in his veto message that he objected to lawmakers encroaching on local decision-making and trying to limit referendum requests. He noted that Wisconsin has limits on the books already including restrictions on the dates and frequency with which districts can seek a referendum and blocking districts with a failed referendum from accessing increases to the per-pupil “revenue ceiling” provided by the state for three years.

In April, 74 referendum requests, which, combined, come to more than $1 billion for operational costs, will be on ballots across the state. The requests come as Wisconsinites have become increasingly concerned about rising property taxes with the most recent Marquette Law School poll finding that 58% of Wisconsinites say they are more concerned about property taxes, while 41% are more concerned about funding for K-12 public schools.

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Evers noted in his message that he has sought billions in state funding to help with general school aid, special education, mental health supports and other education issues with lawmakers often rejecting his proposals. Evers and lawmakers have also been discussing providing additional funding to schools as well as property tax relief, though they have not yet come to an agreement.

“Funding our schools is a responsibility that the state and local partners share; local property taxes go up when the state fails to do its part to meet its obligation. If the Legislature is purportedly concerned about the rate at which communities across our state are going to referendum and families are being forced to raise their own property taxes to keep their school doors open, it should start by approving the investments in our schools that our kids need and deserve.”

Disruptive students

Funding also came up in Evers’ veto of AB 614, which would have created expanded definitions in statute for the types of behavior that would have allowed for the removal of students from class due to disruption or violence. The bill would have also required that all parents in a classroom be notified if a student was removed and that the situation that cut into classroom time be described to them.

GOP lawmakers said the bill would have helped teachers by giving them clarity on what they could do when there are serious disruptions happening in the classroom, though Democratic lawmakers and disability rights advocates criticized the bill, saying the definitions in the bill were too broad and the provisions included could stigmatize and ostracize students.

Evers said lawmakers should have invested additional resources in behavioral and mental health supports to ensure that students and teachers have the help they need in school.

“Our kids are struggling perhaps now more than ever — the solution is not to micromanage schools with unfunded mandates from Madison, it is to invest in ensuring schools across our state have the resources they need to support our kids,” he said in his veto statement.

Evers also vetoed AB 518, which would have created a carve-out for private choice schools to allow them to hire someone with a short-term substitute teaching permit issued by the Department of Public Instruction even if the employees do not hold at least a bachelor’s degree. Employees at private choice schools do not need a DPI license, but they are required to have at least a bachelor’s degree.

Evers said he was vetoing the bill because he objects to “further lowering educator credential requirements, especially in private choice schools, where professional requirements for the individuals charged with educating our kids are already much lower than their public school district counterparts.”

Authors of the legislation had said the bill would help with hiring challenges that the schools face.

“Our state’s challenges recruiting, training and retaining talented educators cannot be solved by lowering state standards for the individuals entrusted with educating, empowering and inspiring our kids,” Evers said.

Evers vetoes GOP proposal for new limit on Wisconsin school referendum requests was originally published by Wisconsin Examiner.