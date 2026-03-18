Local Events Business Expanding to South Side

M&M Lounge and Events would occupy the former Money Pit in Lincoln Village.

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Michelé Bogan is expanding her local business with a new lounge and event venue on the South Side, bringing new life to a long-vacant corner tavern.

M&M Lounge and Events is planned to open at 2691 S. 7th St., the former site of Money Pit Bar and Grill. First proposed last October, the venue received its occupancy permit earlier this month and is now awaiting final inspections and license approval prior to its official launch.

Bogan, a veteran of the event industry, began her career in 2021 as a travel decorator before launching M&M Creative Designs LLC in 2022. The business expanded with its first event space in 2023.

The proposed southside venue would operate as both a private event space and public tavern, offering a variety of alcoholic beverages and community activations such as happy hour specials and after-work kickbacks, Bogan told Urban Milwaukee in February.

“We plan to have a peaceful atmosphere open to anyone and everyone,” she said. “We look forward to providing a secure, safe environment, great customer service, community engagement and overall positivity in the community.”

A floor plan for the 1,375-square-foot venue shows a bar, seating area and dance floor. Featured amenities could include Wi-Fi and TVs, Bogan shared in a social media post.

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Tavern entry would be limited to those 25 and older.

In addition to public-facing service, M&M Lounge and Events would be available to rent for private events, including birthdays, bachelor and bachelorette parties and bridal showers, according to Bogan. “We are here to make your vision happen,” she said.

A license application for M&M Lounge and Events is pending before the Milwaukee Licenses Committee. If approved, the business’s proposed hours are noon to midnight daily.

The project comes as the city moves to tighten restrictions on event venues and public entertainment premises, following a statewide change under Act 73 that redefined what counts as a “public space” for licensing.

As of Jan. 1, event venues in Milwaukee that rent to the public require either a Class B tavern license or a no-sale event venue permit to serve alcohol. In 2025, the Milwaukee Common Council adopted an ordinance requiring establishments to apply for a public entertainment premises license in order to offer hookah.

M&M Lounge and Events has requested permission to host instrumental musicians, comedy acts, DJs, poetry readings and karaoke, with additional plans for a jukebox and hookah service. Entertainment could also include dancing by patrons and performers.

The venue was originally slated to open in early 2026. No official launch date has been announced.

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