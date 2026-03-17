Fire Chief in Line For Huge Pay Increase Due to ‘Mistake’
Council decision led to 'enormous' raise for police chief, could benefit fire chief.
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.