Local Entrepreneurs Launch Event Planning Platform

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Since 2019, Zocalo Food Park has been a reliable spot for diners looking to track down food trucks in one place. But what if you want the vendors to come to you?

Jesus Gonzalez and Jaden Brozynski believe they have the answer. The business partners recently launched Eventini, a digital marketplace designed to connect event hosts with vetted food trucks and other event service providers.

Gonzalez said the platform aims to streamline what can otherwise become a snarl of emails, phone calls and separate contracts — a time-consuming process he has experienced firsthand while operating the food truck park at 636 S. 6th St..

“Planners and hosts often struggled to book food trucks and local service providers because the process was fragmented and time-consuming,” he said in a statement, noting the need to contact multiple vendors, compare menus, negotiate schedules and coordinate payments. “At the same time, many entrepreneurs were losing valuable opportunities due to the lack of simple booking tools. We built Eventini to simplify that entire process and help people discover great local providers in minutes.”

Eventini is now live as both a mobile app and website, featuring more than two dozen local food and beverage vendors, along with musicians, dancers, venues, planners, retailers and decorators. The platform continues to accept new provider signups, aiming for continued growth.

The service also includes planning prompts — such as date, time, event size and event type — designed to further streamline the booking process, and allows hosts to plan multiple events at once.

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As co-founder, Brozynski helped develop the platform’s technology and booking infrastructure. He said Eventini is designed to benefit vendors as much as event hosts.

“Our goal was to build technology that actually solves real operational problems for providers,” Brozynski said in a statement. “By simplifying scheduling, booking and communication, we’re helping vendors spend less time on logistics and more time doing what they do best.”

The founders said their overall mission is to support local entrepreneurs by increasing exposure while making event planning more efficient and accessible.

“Many of the most talented food trucks, entertainers and makers operate small businesses,” Gonzalez said. “Eventini is designed to help them reach more customers and grow their businesses.”

For more information, or to sign up as a vendor or host, download the Eventini app or visit the business’s website.