Members can get 2 free tickets worth $76 to 'Rituals, Spells & Charms,' while supplies last.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a limited number of free tickets available for Present Music’s Rituals, Spells & Charms concert.

The program features the dynamic Radhe Radhe: Rites of Holi, an homage to Igor Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring, created by jazz pianist/composer Vijay Iyer and filmmaker Prashant Bhargava. Present Music performs this suite in live counterpoint with cinematic episodes from the eight days and nights the Holi festivities in Mathura, India. This will not be the measured rhythms of a classical concert hall, but the breathless energy of a street festival, where people throw brilliantly shaded powders on each other. Vibrant. Chaotic. Incandescent.

Groove to the funky footwork of Jlin Patton’s Little Black Book, and move to Judd Greenstein’s infectious Jitter Pocket.

David Bloom conducts.

Urban Milwaukee members may reserve up to two tickets, worth $38 per ticket, while supplies last.

Members can visit the product page to reserve ticket(s), while supplies last, for the Friday, March 20 concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Jan Serr Studio, 2155 N. Prospect Ave.

to reserve ticket(s), while supplies last, for the Friday, March 20 concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Jan Serr Studio, 2155 N. Prospect Ave. Members can visit the product page to reserve ticket(s), while supplies last, for the Saturday, March 21 concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Jan Serr Studio, 2155 N. Prospect Ave.

Members must be logged in to claim tickets. Your ticket(s) will be available at will call.

Not a Member, But Still Want To Go?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s most robust membership program, with many perks like this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks of becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Completely ad-free content on our website and a configurable email newsletter

Bypass the paywall and get access to all Urban Milwaukee stories

Free access to News Bulletins with insider scoops of interest to anyone following the Milwaukee scene.

A chance to provide the support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A 10% discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store

The ability to comment on articles

A faster photo browser

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today.