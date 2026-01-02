The Year’s Most Popular Urban Milwaukee Stories
Our most popular stories of 2025, regardless of category, may surprise you.
Oh, what a crazy year 2025 was. But while chaos often seemed to rule nationally, the local scene was calmer, though it certainly didn’t lack for controversy. Our most popular stories of the year range widely, but all had in common the surprise factor. They were discoveries for our writers that readers clearly found surprising as well. And they helped all of us to better understand the community we live in.
So here’s a toast to Milwaukee and to our readers: we wish you a Happy New Year and promise to publish more stories as captivating as these, our Top 10 stories for 2025:
10. These City Employees Make More Than Mayor Cavalier Johnson
9. Back in the News: Key Streetcar Opponent Opposes Effort to Shut It Down
8. Murphy’s Law: How Bucks, Brewers Help Bankrupt Milwaukee County
7. Milwaukee Rebuilding Key Lakefront Intersection, But Not The One You Hate
6. Two Milwaukee McDonald’s Restaurants Being Demolished
5. City Hall: Top City Official Resigns
4. Milwaukee Will Shrink Its Secret Highway
3. Restaurants Plead For Patronage
2. Murphy’s Law: Secret Donor to Milwaukee Artist Resource Network Revealed
1. Milwaukee’s Mayor Is Looking To Move
