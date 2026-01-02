Urban Milwaukee
Top 10 of 2025

The Year’s Most Popular Urban Milwaukee Stories

Our most popular stories of 2025, regardless of category, may surprise you.

By - Jan 2nd, 2026 12:38 pm

Oh, what a crazy year 2025 was. But while chaos often seemed to rule nationally, the local scene was calmer, though it certainly didn’t lack for controversy. Our most popular stories of the year range widely, but all had in common the surprise factor. They were discoveries for our writers that readers clearly found surprising as well. And they helped all of us to better understand the community we live in.

So here’s a toast to Milwaukee and to our readers: we wish you a Happy New Year and promise to publish more stories as captivating as these, our Top 10 stories for 2025:

10. These City Employees Make More Than Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Milwaukee City Hall. Building photo by Jeramey Jannene, background photo by Jericho.

9. Back in the News: Key Streetcar Opponent Opposes Effort to Shut It Down

Two The Hop streetcars pass each on E. St. Paul Ave. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

8. Murphy’s Law: How Bucks, Brewers Help Bankrupt Milwaukee County

Fiserv Forum. Photo taken April 23, 2024 by Dave Reid.

7. Milwaukee Rebuilding Key Lakefront Intersection, But Not The One You Hate

The intersection of N. Lincoln Memorial Drive and E. Michigan Street in 2014. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

6. Two Milwaukee McDonald’s Restaurants Being Demolished

McDonald's at 2455 W. Wisconsin Ave. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

5. City Hall: Top City Official Resigns

Preston Cole in August 2025. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

4. Milwaukee Will Shrink Its Secret Highway

S. 1st Street at W. Lincoln Avenue. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

3. Restaurants Plead For Patronage

Heirloom MKE, 2378 S. Howell Ave. Photo taken Aug. 26, 2023 by Sophie Bolich.

2. Murphy’s Law: Secret Donor to Milwaukee Artist Resource Network Revealed

Interval, 191 N. Broadway. Photo by Sophie Bolich.

MARN Art + Culture Hub 91 N. Broadway. Photo by Sophie Bolich.

1. Milwaukee’s Mayor Is Looking To Move

Mayor Cavalier Johnson purchased a new home in the Concordia neighborhood. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

