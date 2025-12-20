Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Frontier Airlines launched new non-stop flights between Milwaukee and Atlanta Friday.

The ultra-low cost carrier will fly twice a week between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Frontier is the largest budget carrier operating out of Milwaukee Mitchell.

“We are thrilled to begin offering Milwaukee-area consumers this new affordable service to Atlanta as we continue to grow,” said, vice president of network and operations design, Frontier Airlines.

The airline says the new flights from Milwaukee are part of the company’s “impressive network growth across the U.S, Caribbean and Latin America.”

To celebrate the launch, Frontier is offering introductory fares of just $49, provided travelers purchase the tickets Dec. 30 and at least 14 days ahead of their flight.

Frontier is one of three ultra-low-cost carriers operating out of Milwaukee Mitchell. But starting next year it will be one of two alongside Sun Country Airlines. After filing for bankruptcy in August, Spirit Airlines will stop flying out of Milwaukee Mitchell in 2026.