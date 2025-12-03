Gov. Evers Appoints New Head of Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed a new leader to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., the governor’s office announced Wednesday.

John W. Miller will become the agency’s secretary and CEO beginning Dec. 15. WEDC’s past secretary, Missy Hughes, stepped down in September and announced a bid for governor that month.

Miller is a Marquette Law School graduate who previously served as a congressional staffer in Washington, D.C. for Wisconsin’s 4th Congressional District.

He became the CEO of his family’s agricultural equipment manufacturing business in 2008, and founded a venture capital fund in Milwaukee to invest in Midwest startups in 2015, according to the governor’s office.

In a statement, Evers said Miller has a “proven track record” of success in both the public and private sectors and called him “uniquely qualified” to lead the state’s economic development agency.

“John understands what it takes to build the 21st-century economy Wisconsinites need and deserve, and I have no doubt that his leadership will help us continue our work toward a stronger future for our state and communities across Wisconsin,” the governor stated.

Miller also served on the Library of Congress Trust Fund Board of Directors during the Obama Administration, and the United States Trade Representative Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations during the Biden administration.

He currently lives in Fox Point with his family, the governor’s office said.

In a statement, Miller said it’s a privilege to accept WEDC’s top job and he’s honored to be selected by the governor.

“WEDC celebrated a record year of investments in 2025, and I have every intention of using my experience in the business community to continue that success into 2026 and beyond,” he stated.

