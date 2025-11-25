Republicans Want to Charge for Hiking, Biking, Canoeing on State-Owned Land

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A Republican-led proposal would require new fees for people looking to hike, cross-country ski, bike, canoe or forage on state-owned land.

The package of bills, from State Rep. Chanz Green, R-Grand View, and State Sen. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, seeks to help the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources with a $16 million budget shortfall, according to a co-sponsorship memo.

In a statement, Green said hunters and anglers have “shouldered the burden of rising fees whenever the DNR needs to fund its operations.”

“That model isn’t fair,” Green wrote. “Expanding this new revenue stream is the most common-sense way to help the DNR with its budgetary problems and ensure everyone who benefits helps sustain our natural resources.”

The package of bills, called the “DNR Revenue Stream Refresh,” would require adults to pay for a $40 permit to cross-country ski on state properties and a $40 permit if they wish to ride a bike on a “groomed mountain biking trail or other trail,” according to the memo.

Adults who want to forage on state property would be required to pay for a $40 permit, while a $20 hiking permit would be required for adult hikers.

Trail passes are already required at many state parks and trails for biking, cross-country skiing and horseback riding. The existing fees are $25 for an annual pass and $5 for a day pass.

The proposed fees are higher than many required for hunting and fishing. The current prices for an annual fishing license is $20 for a Wisconsin resident, $24 for a gun deer hunting license and $5 for a turkey hunting license.

The memo from the Republican lawmakers said the proposal will add multiple new sources of revenue to the DNR, “rather than requiring hunters and anglers to pay for urban parks and bike paths for all.”

Victoria Wilson, a Burlington resident, is with a women’s hiking group that goes on weekly hikes throughout the state. She said some hiking gear can be expensive, and there’s already a vehicle admission fee in place to use state parks.

“So adding on just another fee really limits a lot of people, especially when the economy and times are tough,” Wilson said.

Wilson said she’s worried the new hiking fee, which would be $10 for children over the age of 12, would limit people from getting into the hobby.

The North Country National Scenic Trail is a national trail that’s part of the National Park Service. About 220 miles of the trail run through the northwest part of the state.

“We really believe any user fees — especially for just simply walking out on public land — would really create a barrier for people,” said Andrea Ketchmark, the executive director of the North Country Trail Association.

Ketchmark is in favor of figuring out ideas to generate more money for the Wisconsin DNR and said she would be willing to discuss that with state lawmakers.

“But this is not the way to do it,” Ketchmark said.

Another bill in the package would remove the current registration exemption that applies to non-motorized boats in the state. An analysis from the Legislative Reference Bureau doesn’t mention a price for that registration, but said the registration would apply to a “canoe, sailboat, inflatable boat or similar device, row boat, raft, or dinghy that is not a motorboat.”

A staff member for Rep. Green didn’t respond to a reporter’s question about how much the registration fee could be.

Jeff Mazanec, the president of the Northeast Wisconsin Paddlers and a kayak instructor, said he understands the negative reaction to new fees or prices going up.

“I think that however this evolves, it’s important to step back and really look at the concerns about the cost of (the DNR) budget, what the money be used for, how it improves the sport for those people using it and trying to balance that all out,” Mazanec said.

Under the proposal, a person who is “authorized to cross-country ski on state-owned land under a separate trail pass or as part of an organized event is not required to have a cross-country ski permit,” an analysis from the Legislative Reference Bureau said.

There are similar exemptions in place for bikers and hikers, according to the Legislative Reference Bureau analysis of the bills.

Wilson said she is interested in learning more about the proposal and possible benefits.

“We are interested in hearing about the conservation trade off, meaning, how that they’re going to use those funds to better improve trails,” Wilson said. “Are they (DNR) going to use that to create more parks, more accessibility?”

A spokesperson for the Wisconsin DNR said they’re unable to comment on pending legislation.

Republican lawmakers propose new fees for hiking, biking, cross-country skiing on state-owned land was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.