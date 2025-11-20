Oconomowoc Mom Sues School District For Not Buying Books From Christian Publisher

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

An Oconomowoc mother plans to sue the Two Rivers Public School District over its charter school’s refusal to provide curriculum material created by a Christian publisher.

Karen Sharkey says she chose the Lighthouse Learning Academy because it provided more flexibility than a traditional school. The online charter school has been in existence since 2015 and is operated by the Two Rivers Public School District.

The school allows parents to have input on selecting curriculum materials for their own children.

The school’s student handbook states teachers and the school make the final decision on curriculum.

“There are a variety of curricular options that are available to teachers in this process and we encourage parents to participate in the process of selecting the most appropriate materials that fit the needs of the student,” the handbook says. “Ultimately, the teacher and the school will make the decision on curricular options based on the approved resources available to all LLA students.”

In September, Sharkey selected four materials by homeschool publisher Simply Charlotte Mason:

Simply Charlotte Mason: “Elementary Arithmetic Series book 5 with Practical Geometry Part 1”;

Simply Charlotte Mason: “Shakespeare in Three Steps––A Comedy of Errors”;

Simply Charlotte Mason: “Using Language Well Book 5 Bundle”;

A learning platform that teaches Hebrew and Koine Greek called “Biblingo.”

Lighthouse denied the first three requests primarily because Simply Charlotte Mason produces Christian curriculum as well as non-religious curriculum. The Biblingo program was also deemed unacceptable by Lighthouse, according to Sharkey’s attorney, Lauren Greuel, with the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty.

“Lighthouse’s contention is that if it purchased these materials, as requested by Mrs. Sharkey, the school would be violating the Establishment Clause,” Greuel said. “Lighthouse is in error. In fact, if Lighthouse continues its refusal to purchase these materials, it will violate Mrs. Sharkey’s constitutional rights and improperly discriminate against religion.”

The Establishment Clause of the First Amendment prohibits the government from “establishing” or favoring a religion.

There have been three U.S. Supreme Court cases in recent years that have ruled the government may not “disqualify otherwise eligible recipients from a public benefit ‘solely because of their religious character.’”

On Nov. 12, WILL sent a letter to the Two Rivers Public School District stating if Lighthouse does not allow Sharkey to select the curriculum that she feels best fits her child’s needs, the same way non-religious parents choose curricula for their children, they will take further legal action.

In an email to WPR this week, Superintendent Diane Johnson said the district is preparing a response letter to WILL. Johnson would not elaborate further.

According to the Lighthouse Learning Academy’s student and parent handbook, the school reviews all curricular resources based on:

Wisconsin Model Academic Standards

Common Core State Standards

Next Generation Science Standards

Curriculum Maps developed by Two Rivers Public School District

Lighthouse Learning Academy Curriculum Checklist

In a statement, Sharkey said she and her husband chose Lighthouse for their family because of the school’s commitment to involveparents in the educational process.

“We are surprised and deeply disappointed that Lighthouse has chosen to single out and discriminate against Christian publishers,” she said.

