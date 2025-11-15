Members can get up to two free tickets worth $60 to 'Echoes of Hope,' while supplies last.

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a very limited number of free tickets available for the latest show by Danceworks Performance MKE: Echoes of Hope.

Echoes of Hope is presented by Danceworks Performance MKE in collaboration with Violins of Hope Wisconsin whose mission is to bring the community a once-in-a-lifetime experience – to hear the stories of instruments owned and played by Jewish musicians and others targeted by the Nazis before and during the Holocaust, through educational and cultural programs and exhibits – to foster understanding.

In Echoes Of Hope – Danceworks Performance MKE presents an entire concert of world premiere works which explore the moment when silence becomes complicity, and speaking out carries risk. Each piece reveals the unseen toll of oppression, the truths we bury to feel safe, and the haunting echoes of ignorance. In collaboration with Wisconsin Intergenerational Orchestra and Gute Freynt Klezmer Band, DPMKE incorporates dancers from our professional and intergenerational companies to honor the resilience of Holocaust-era musicians, drawing historical context into contemporary performance. Each performance will be followed by a 20-minute talkback.

Echoes of Hope runs from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2025

Urban Milwaukee members may reserve up to two tickets, worth $30 per ticket, while supplies last.

Members can visit the product page to reserve ticket(s), while supplies last, for the Saturday, Nov. 22 performance at 4:00 p.m. at Calvary Presbyterian Church,

935 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI.

Members must be logged in to claim tickets. Your ticket(s) will be available at will call.

