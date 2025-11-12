Members can get up to 2 free tickets worth $76 to annual Thanksgiving concert, while supplies last.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a limited number of free tickets available for Present Music’s Thanksgiving: Of Being Numerous concert on Nov. 23, 2025.

The 4-time Grammy-winning choir The Crossing from Philadelphia will perform a new commissioned piece by Christopher Cerrone. The piece, Thanksgiving: Of Being Numerous, is based upon poet George Oppen‘s epic work which examines individuality within a broader social context. Caroline Shaw‘s recent work Ochre will also be performed. The event will begin and end with performances by the southern/ Ho Chunk family drum Little Priest Singers. Pre-concert conversation at 4 p.m. with composer Christopher Cerrone and conductor Donald Nally, moderated by David Bloom. Post-concert reception with free bites and soft drinks.

Urban Milwaukee members may reserve up to two tickets, worth $38 per ticket, while supplies last.

Members can visit the product page to reserve ticket(s), while supplies last, for the Sunday, Nov. 23 concert at 5:00 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson St.

Members must be logged in to claim tickets. Your ticket(s) will be available at will call.

Not a Member, But Still Want To Go?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s most robust membership program, with many perks like this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks of becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Completely ad-free content on our website and a configurable email newsletter

Bypass the paywall and get access to all Urban Milwaukee stories

Free access to News Bulletins with insider scoops of interest to anyone following the Milwaukee scene.

A chance to provide the support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A 10% discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store

The ability to comment on articles

A faster photo browser

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today.