New Tavern For Silver City

Cultura Ave, with Mexican-inspired food and drinks, planned for National Avenue.

New operators are taking over Milwaukee Nights Pub in Silver City, with plans to bring a new place called Cultura Ave to National Avenue.

The proposed business, 3830 W. National Ave., would preserve the building’s tavern legacy while introducing a cross-cultural selection of shareable appetizers, sandwiches and other casual eats, according to a license application.

The proposed menu features imported and domestic beers, seltzers and cocktails including Mexican-inspired palomas, cantaritos and micheladas, along with mojitos; the mint-spiked mixed drink has roots in Cuba.

Cultura Ave also plans to serve chicken wings, asada fries, loaded nachos and a house burger topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, bacon, grilled pineapple, grilled jalapenos and chipotle mayonnaise.

Owners Alejandro Chavez Corona and Juan Garcia Morales aim to open the new business by early December, according to the license application. Both cite previous experience in the food industry and anticipate that food and alcohol sales will each account for 50% of revenue.

A floor plan for the 1,748-square-foot tavern shows space for both table and bar seating, along with a dance floor, jukebox and three amusement machines. Cultura Ave also requests permission to host DJs and bands, but said it will not use sound amplification or promoters.

The previous tenant, Milwaukee Nights Pub, operated in the building for nearly a decade, most recently under the ownership of Samona McCann.

In April, building owner Martha Coronado—who purchased the property in 2021—submitted a proposal to open Tequileros in the space, though that plan never came to fruition. Coronado remains the property owner.

A license application for Cultura Ave is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. Given city approval, Cultura Ave plans to open Monday through Wednesday from 2 p.m. to midnight and Thursday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., according to the application.

Neither Chavez Corona nor Garcia Morales responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.

