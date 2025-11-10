Evers Says SNAP Food Benefits Remain Available

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin will not remove food assistance payments after the Trump administration sought to stop them from going out, Gov. Tony Evers said Sunday.

The Trump administration had refused to fund the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known in Wisconsin as FoodShare, during the government shutdown. That meant Wisconsin recipients did not get benefits on Nov. 1.

On Thursday, a judge ruled the administration could not withhold funding for the program, and on Thursday evening Evers moved to restore the halted benefits.

But on Friday evening a judge temporarily granted the Trump administration’s request to block the assistance from going out. That led the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue a directive to states to “immediately undo any steps taken to issue full SNAP benefits for November 2025.”

In a statement released Sunday, Evers responded, “No.”

Wisconsin is part of a coalition of states asking the federal judge to enforce a directive that the Trump administration pay out all benefits. In a letter filed Saturday, they said that without federal funding Wisconsin has just two days’ worth of funds remaining for FoodShare recipients.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Evers said nearly $10 million was spent by state FoodShare recipients on Friday alone.

“I can’t imagine why the Trump administration would want to double down on preventing Wisconsinites who are hungry from getting food to eat, and I can’t imagine why congressional Republicans are standing by and doing nothing to stop them or pass a funding measure that ensures folks don’t go hungry or go broke trying to afford health care.” Evers, a Democrat, said in a statement. “This is basic stuff, folks.”

Nearly 700,000 Wisconsinites, including 270,000 children, rely on SNAP benefits. The lapse in benefits put pressure on Wisconsin recipients, as well as food pantries and other service providers. In Milwaukee, a mother of a 4-month-old baby told WPR she needs the benefits to buy formula.

“All my benefits go to his milk,” Latricia Williams said. “I stock up on that.”

From Milwaukee to Eau Claire, the legal battle has left FoodShare recipients stressed about benefits and confused about the future of their monthly payments.

The Evers administration noted that Wisconsin’s Women, Infants and Children program is not affected by the federal shutdown. WIC members can use their benefits and attend appointments.

Around 337,000 Wisconsin households received $104 million in FoodShare payments on November 6, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The Evers administration said full November FoodShare benefits are still available on all QUEST cards.

Evers said in a statement Sunday that his administration is “eager for the court to resolve this issue by directing the Trump administration to comply with court orders and provide … certainty to the many Wisconsin families and businesses who rely on FoodShare.”

Evers says state food benefits remain available amid Trump appeal, USDA order was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.