Federal funding will help remove lead from 200 homes over next three years.

Milwaukee County is launching an initiative aimed at removing lead paint from up to 200 homes in suburban communities.

The program will fund lead remediation for low-income families that have a child in the home who tests positive for elevated lead levels. It is funded through a $7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and a $750,000 Healthy Homes Grant. The grants are expected to fund the program through 2029.

“We want to make sure that all of our children have healthy and safe homes,” County Executive David Crowley told Urban Milwaukee.

The new initiative is being incorporated into the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) home repair program, which refurbishes tax-foreclosed properties and resells them for affordable prices. Local officials announced the launch of the new lead program Wednesday standing in a recently rehabbed home at 8416 W. Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa.

Lead paint was not banned until 1978. Most homes built before the ban have lead-based paint in them, which can cause lead poisoning in children and adults living there. The vast majority of homes in Wauwatosa, 88%, were built before 1978, said Mayor Dennis McBride.

“Lead poisoning can lead to lower IQ and learning difficulties, trouble with attention, behavior and hearing issues, slowed physical growth and increased risk of health problems in adults,” said Diane Tsounis, DHHS housing services program manager.

Before federal funding was awarded to tackle lead paint specifically, the home repair program was already working on remediation at the foreclosed properties being rehabbed. Licensed Lead Risk Assessors on staff will conduct inspections at homes identified through the lead initiative. Contractors that specialize in lead-safe work will clear the house of lead.

The county encourages families and homeowners to apply for the program. Eligible homeowners can get no-interest loans and free project management. Contractors that specialize in lead-safe work will be brought in to clear the house of lead.

Lead abatement is expensive work. The grants set aside enough funding for up $38,750 in lead remediation at each property. The City of Milwaukee also runs a lead abatement program with HUD funding. It provides up $40,000 in lead remediation work per household.

The county has made an effort in recent years to invest in affordable housing in suburban communities to improve economic mobility for county residents. These investments, as well as the home repair program and the lead remediation program, were all made possible by federal funding of one kind or another.