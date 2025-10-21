Police Union, City Reach Tentative Labor Agreement

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The City of Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Police Association (MPA), which represents rank-and-file officers, have reached a tentative labor agreement, avoiding a high-stakes arbitration process, at least for now.

The deal ends a contentious negotiation during which MPA leaders publicly criticized Mayor Cavalier Johnson and protested at Milwaukee City Hall.

It also ends an extended period without a contract. The previous contract expired at the end of 2022.

Terms of the new deal were not immediately disclosed. It is subject to ratification by MPA membership and the Common Council.

The agreement “reflects some compromise,” the mayor’s office said.

MPA, led by President Alexander Ayala, did not immediately comment.

Both sides jointly announced the agreement in a short press release issued Tuesday afternoon.

While initially agreeing not to negotiate in public, both sides previously disclosed their high-level positions. The city proposed a 9% raise, while MPA sought nearly 13%.

But salary increases account for only part of the contract’s total cost. Labor rules, the structure of the raises and backpay are also significant factors.

Depending on whether backpay is part of the contract and considering the union’s large size, the city may need to pay out millions of dollars to MPA members quickly.

A new Milwaukee Professional Firefighters Association contract, approved earlier this year, included back pay totaling $5.25 million. It also adds $8.5 million in costs next year to what was previously an approximately $150 million Milwaukee Fire Department budget.

A new Milwaukee Police Supervisors’ Organization contract, adopted in July 2024, did not include retroactive pay.

Arbitration began in September. Under state law, the arbitrator could have selected either proposal or crafted a blended version.

The arbitration process aimed to establish a labor agreement valid from 2023 through 2025. A voluntary agreement could last longer.

MPD members, under the prior agreement, have a starting salary of $63,564 with annual raises for the first five years. The max salary, excluding overtime or promotions, is $84,743.

The new contract is expected to significantly affect the city’s 2026 budget. Administration officials had been preparing for the possibility, but the specific terms of the agreement could require modification to the proposed $2 billion budget. The council is scheduled to vote on the budget and any amendments on Nov. 7.