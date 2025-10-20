Former City Attorney Charged With Four New Felonies

Tearman Spencer alleged to have 'swindled' family in 'shaky' real estate deal. He tells a different story.

Former City Attorney Tearman Spencer faces four new felony charges related to a “shaky” real estate transaction.

The transaction, according to a criminal complaint, was found during a search of Spencer’s cellphone while the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office was investigating him for misconduct. A trial in the felony misconduct case is still pending.

Prosecutors allege Spencer and real estate agent Kennard Wragg bought a home from an estate for $8,000, made repairs, paid back taxes and tried to sell it for almost $250,000.

Spencer is charged with four felonies: conspiracy to commit receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit criminal slander of title and conspiracy to falsely exercise the function of a public office. The counts carry maximum sentences of 3½ to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $25,000 each.

The new charges were filed Thursday, less than two weeks before Spencer’s felony misconduct in public office trial was set to begin. Both cases are being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Nicolas J. Heitman.

Spencer’s attorney, William F. Sulton, told Urban Milwaukee that the new charges are a result of Spencer refusing a plea deal in the first case. “I don’t believe that anyone should be punished for exercising their right to a jury trial,” he said. Sulton said Spencer did “nothing wrong.”

Spencer, 68, was interviewed about the misconduct in office charges, stemming from another real estate transaction, in June 2024. During that voluntary interview, investigators executed a search warrant to access his phone and Spencer informed his Sulton that investigators may find evidence of “shaky” real estate transactions. He was later charged with misdemeanor obstruction for his conduct during that meeting.

The first trial was delayed because of health issues with the lead investigator. But Heitman is also seeking to have the new charges combined with the initial case, which centers on Spencer using his position as city attorney to avoid permitting fees for his collection of cars. A motion hearing is set for Dec. 5 before Judge Jorge Fragoso.

“The district attorney’s office was afraid of losing a trial; now, all that’s going to happen is they’re going to lose two trials,” said Sulton.

After several public clashes with the Common Council and other city officials and high office turnover in his first term, Spencer lost his reelection bid in April 2024. While running for reelection, Spencer allegedly worked on a scheme to flip a home.

Spencer, using a limited liability company, allegedly purchased a home, 4047 N. 15th St., in 2023 from an estate by acquiring the home from the deceased owner’s grandson. It was then transferred again, with ownership split between Spencer’s company and one controlled by the other defendant.

The grandson, according to the complaint, never had the authority to sell the house, nor ownership of it. Citing text messages, the complaint alleges Spencer and Wragg, a friend of the grandson, “acted in concert to intentionally deceive” the grandson to acquire the home and drive down the value by convincing him of necessary repairs. But Sulton said the home, because of its flood-damaged condition, was only worth $8,000, as a 2024 probate filing says. The fact that the grandson didn’t have the title to sell the home is not Spencer’s problem, said the attorney.

Spencer, whose notary license is suspended as a result of prior suspensions of his law license, allegedly notarized his own signed deed transfer and made other legal violations in submitting a deed with Wragg. According to the complaint, Spencer was also paid $500 as a consultant on the sale.

Wragg, 50, is also facing three felony charges.

The transaction was carried out without the knowledge of “Attorney 1,” who was representing the estate.

Court records indicate the attorney is Lena Taylor, then a state senator and now a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge. Taylor withdrew from the case in 2024 after being appointed to the bench, but later texted Spencer, telling him the sale was illegal and needed to be reversed. Taylor, in text messages, had also told the family that the sale was “not legal” and needed to be reversed. Failure to do so, she texted, could result in criminal charges.

The attorney who replaced Taylor on the estate also said the transaction needed to be reversed.

“That’s nonsense,” said Sulton. He said the two attorneys’ actions enabled the transaction to go forward.

But the grandson involved in the case see things differently. “I was swindled,” he said in a September interview with investigators.