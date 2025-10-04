New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
United Performing Arts Fund Names Nicole Angresano as Development Director – Corporate Partnerships
UPAF adds nationally recognized community leader to development team
Sep 26th, 2025 by United Performing Arts Fund
TMJ4 News Names Andrea Albers as Morning Co-Anchor
Sep 19th, 2025 by TMJ4
Marcus Performing Arts Center Announces New Vice President of Programming and Education
Sara Beatty joins MPAC to build upon organization’s varied programming and education offerings
Sep 15th, 2025 by Marcus Performing Arts Center
AbleLight Adds a New Board Member, Welcomes Frank Merrill
Sep 10th, 2025 by AbleLight
The Barry Company Welcomes New Broker
David Bartelt Joins as Newest Team Member
Sep 8th, 2025 by The Barry Company
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service names Edgar Mendez managing editor following national search
A longtime NNS reporter and Milwaukee native, Mendez brings deep community connections and editorial leadership to his new role.
Sep 3rd, 2025 by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.