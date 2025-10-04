Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

By - Oct 4th, 2025 11:00 am

United Performing Arts Fund Names Nicole Angresano as Development Director – Corporate Partnerships

UPAF adds nationally recognized community leader to development team

Sep 26th, 2025 by United Performing Arts Fund

Alverno College Welcomes New Vice President for Academic Affairs

Sep 24th, 2025 by Alverno College

TMJ4 News Names Andrea Albers as Morning Co-Anchor

Sep 19th, 2025 by TMJ4

Romanski Becomes President of Midwestern Association of State Departments of Agriculture

Sep 18th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

St. Thomas More High School welcomes T.J. Otzelberger into Alumni Hall of Fame

Sep 16th, 2025 by St. Thomas More High School

Marcus Performing Arts Center Announces New Vice President of Programming and Education

Sara Beatty joins MPAC to build upon organization’s varied programming and education offerings

Sep 15th, 2025 by Marcus Performing Arts Center

AbleLight Adds a New Board Member, Welcomes Frank Merrill

Sep 10th, 2025 by AbleLight

The Barry Company Welcomes New Broker

David Bartelt Joins as Newest Team Member

Sep 8th, 2025 by The Barry Company

Deep River Partners’ Taylor Korslin Awarded 2025 Booth Traveling Fellowship

Sep 4th, 2025 by Deep River Partners

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service names Edgar Mendez managing editor following national search

A longtime NNS reporter and Milwaukee native, Mendez brings deep community connections and editorial leadership to his new role.

Sep 3rd, 2025 by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

