Washington Park Pool Slated For Demolition
Area supervisor, nonprofit want a different replacement than what county has planned.
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.
MKE County
-
State Provides Funding Support for Universal ParkOct 4th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
FEMA Assistance Pop-Ups Coming to Milwaukee CountyOct 2nd, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
Will County Rehab Kosciuszko Community Center?Oct 1st, 2025 by Graham Kilmer