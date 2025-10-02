FEMA Assistance Pop-Ups Coming to Milwaukee County
FEMA teams will set up short term sites to help residents apply for assistance.
Disaster survivor teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are in Milwaukee to help residents apply for federal disaster assistance.
The teams are deploying at various locations around the county to help nearby residents with the application process for disaster assistance.
They will function like the Disaster Recovery Centers that opened last week, but instead of being in a static location, the teams will “pop-up” in different areas to “help flood survivors apply for federal assistance, identify immediate needs, share application updates, and provide referrals to additional community resources,” according to an announcement from County Executive David Crowley‘s office.
The county is providing a list of the pop-up locations online.
On Thursday, the teams are deployed at the Coggs Center for Health & Human Services, 1230 W. Cherry St.; All Saints Catholic Church, 4051 N. 25th St.; and Alicia’s Place, 4144 N. 56th St.
Any residents who need help uploading paper copies of application documents must still visit a Disaster Resource Center; the uploading services will not be available at the pop-ups. The resource centers are located at the McNair School, 4950 N. 24th St. and Wauwatosa City Hall, 7725 W. North Ave.
In September, President Donald Trump approved federal aid for individuals following the flood. Anyone with flood damage is eligible for aid, there is no cap on federal assistance available to the region, according to the county executive’s office.
The application process can also be completed entirely online. Residents can also call the FEMA helpline. The deadline to apply for disaster assistance is Nov. 12.
Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
More about the 1000 Year Storm
- FEMA Assistance Pop-Ups Coming to Milwaukee County - Graham Kilmer - Oct 2nd, 2025
- Wisconsin Emergency Management WEM, DATCP warn people to be vigilant for scammers amid Individual Assistance process - Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs - Oct 1st, 2025
- Wisconsin Disaster Recovery Update - FEMA - Sep 26th, 2025
- Disaster Centers Will Help With Applications for Federal Funding - Graham Kilmer - Sep 23rd, 2025
- Men Still Missing from Riverside Homeless Camp After Flooding - Evan Casey - Sep 23rd, 2025
- Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Announces Disaster Recovery Centers - David Crowley - Sep 23rd, 2025
- DWD Announces Disaster Unemployment Assistance for Wisconsinites Impacted by Recent Severe Storms and Historic Flooding - Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development - Sep 19th, 2025
- Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Shares Update on Federal Funding Assistance - David Crowley - Sep 19th, 2025
- City Hall: Milwaukee Will Provide Cash For Some Homeowners’ Flood Repairs - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 17th, 2025
- File suspending permit fees for projects related to flood damage approved by committee - Ald. Lamont Westmoreland - Sep 17th, 2025
Read more about 1000 Year Storm here
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
MKE County
-
Will County Rehab Kosciuszko Community Center?Oct 1st, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
6 Bus Routes That Could Disappear in 2026Sep 30th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
Crowley’s Budget Proposal Includes Service Cuts and Big Infrastructure SpendingSep 30th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer