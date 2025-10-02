FEMA Assistance Pop-Ups Coming to Milwaukee County

FEMA teams will set up short term sites to help residents apply for assistance.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Disaster survivor teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are in Milwaukee to help residents apply for federal disaster assistance.

The teams are deploying at various locations around the county to help nearby residents with the application process for disaster assistance.

They will function like the Disaster Recovery Centers that opened last week, but instead of being in a static location, the teams will “pop-up” in different areas to “help flood survivors apply for federal assistance, identify immediate needs, share application updates, and provide referrals to additional community resources,” according to an announcement from County Executive David Crowley‘s office.

The county is providing a list of the pop-up locations online.

On Thursday, the teams are deployed at the Coggs Center for Health & Human Services, 1230 W. Cherry St.; All Saints Catholic Church, 4051 N. 25th St.; and Alicia’s Place, 4144 N. 56th St.

Any residents who need help uploading paper copies of application documents must still visit a Disaster Resource Center; the uploading services will not be available at the pop-ups. The resource centers are located at the McNair School, 4950 N. 24th St. and Wauwatosa City Hall, 7725 W. North Ave.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

In September, President Donald Trump approved federal aid for individuals following the flood. Anyone with flood damage is eligible for aid, there is no cap on federal assistance available to the region, according to the county executive’s office.

The application process can also be completed entirely online. Residents can also call the FEMA helpline. The deadline to apply for disaster assistance is Nov. 12.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.