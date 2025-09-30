Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Are the Milwaukee Bucks ready for the 2025-2026 season? They will be—just as soon as star player Giannis Antetokounmpo is back in the U.S.

The two-time MVP came down with COVID-19 after leading the Greek national team to a bronze medal in the EuroBasket tournament earlier this month. He remains in Athens, awaiting a negative test result before traveling, but made a virtual appearance at Bucks Media Day on Monday.

Speaking to reporters via Zoom, Antetokounmpo said his confidence is “at an all-time high” as the offseason winds down. “I can’t wait to get on the court with the guys and try to represent the team in the best way possible.”

The power forward also noted excitement to continue building momentum with teammates old and new—especially now that the roster skews young. With the departure of Brook Lopez, Damian Lillard, Pat Connaughton and Khris Middleton, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, 33, is now the oldest Buck.

“I really believe in this team,” Giannis said, noting that the addition of Myles Turner “is going to be huge” for Milwaukee. “We’re young, we have energy—I think this is a team full of dogs.”

Turner was a recurring topic throughout the day, with Bucks co-owner and governor Wes Edens called the center forward “an unbelievable addition.” General Manager Jon Horst added: “At the end of the day, Miles really, really wants to win.” Last year, the then-Indiana Pacers player “was right there on the verge of doing it—he tasted it and he wants that more than anything. He chose us for the opportunity to do that.”

Head Coach Doc Rivers emphasized the team’s focus on depth heading into the season. “I think that’s the new format: surrounding a star with a bunch of good players,” he said. “The deeper your roster, the more guys that can play, the better your team’s going to be.”

Reporters also heard from key players, including Turner, Bobby Portis, Gary Trent Jr., Kevin Porter Jr., Amir Coffey and Cole Anthony.

Portis, now entering his 11th NBA season, reflected on his own evolution from rookie to team leader—and how quickly time passes. “Sometimes you get so caught up in trying to be good and trying to be great, trying to be the best version of yourself every year that the years just kind of catch up to you,” he said.

But this year could be different. “I’ve got a different outlook. What’s next for us is me being a leader, being able to step up and coach the young guys and take them under my wing. I’ve always been a leader, but I think now it’s just at the forefront.”

The Bucks start the regular season with a game against the Washington Wizards at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 22.

