Support Camp Minikani at Third Space Anniversary Bash

Brewery offers music, new beer and a chance to support camp scholarships for children in need.

Before joining forces to create one of Milwaukee’s most popular breweries, Kevin Wright and Andy Gehl were counselors at the YMCA’s Camp Minikani. What began as a summer job sparked a friendship that eventually grew into Third Space Brewing Company

As Third Space gears up for its ninth anniversary this weekend, Wright and Gehl are keeping the focus on giving back, with plans to raise money for the camp during a Sept. 27 celebration.

The all-day anniversary party will feature a lineup of local bands performing from 12:30 to 10 p.m.; food from Off Shore, Piña Mexican Eats and Ian’s Pizza and a new beer release: To The Nines Champagne-Style Ale. Staff from Camp Minikani will also be on-site from 1 to 5 p.m., leading hands-on activities like archery and crafting.

Although the event is free to attend, Third Space recommends a minimum donation of $10, with 100% of the proceeds earmarked for scholarships to Camp Minikani. Higher donations come with perks ranging from limited-edition merch to “beer for a year.”

Third Space Brewing opened its microbrewery and taproom at 1505 W. St. Paul Ave. in September 2016, offering brews such as Happy Place and Heavenly Haze. The company began distributing throughout the Milwaukee area and later expanded into Madison and southwest Wisconsin. In 2018, the Brewers Association named Third Space one of the 50 fastest-growing craft breweries in the nation. By 2021, its distribution footprint extended across the entire state.

The company joined the marijuana market in early 2024 with the launch of Head Space THC Sparkling Water.

The Milwaukee taproom continues to showcase signature beers—including some barrel-aged brews—along with seasonal picks like Oktoberfest Marzen-Style Lager and Cranberry Gose.

Last year, Wright and Gehl added a second location, Third Space Innovation Brewhouse, in Menomonee Falls. In addition to more than a dozen draft beers, the suburban business offers wine, cocktails and a full food menu of casual eats, including chicken wings, burgers, fried pickles and soft pretzels.

The anniversary celebration will take place from noon to 10 p.m. at the Milwaukee taproom.

