Derrick Cainion’s Dream Becomes Reality

Derrick Cainion has made a career out of interpreting the words of others. Now his words have become reality.

Since 2022, Cainion, a sign-language interpreter, has worked to develop Art Intersection MKE on a series of vacant lots near the intersection N. 35th and W. Vliet streets. On Friday, surrounded by dozens of supporters, he cut the ribbon on the project’s first phase.

“Not too long ago, this was just another vacant lot, just sitting vacant for several years, but full of potential,” said Cainion. He credited his son Rylan, who turned nine Friday, with the inspiration for the project. “The people here in Washington Park, and everywhere, are worthy of having a space like this… at the heart of this project is the desire to make the city better, to improve the lives [of its residents] and build deeper community connections.”

Art Intersection now combines the idea of making the city a better place with green infrastructure that is expected to retain more than 65,000 gallons of stormwater, while also providing an open-air gallery for artists to display their work.

The central element at the moment is a large bioretention basin with concrete podiums on which sculptures can be displayed. As rainwater fills the pond, the podiums are designed to make it appear that the sculptures are floating.

“The major storm events this summer have demonstrated the need to prepare for major storm events,” said Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District community engagement manager Christina Taddy. “This project not only enhances the community, but enhances it for years to come.”

Through its Fresh Coast Green Communities program, MMSD provided more than $500,000 to support Art Intersection’s development.

Several other partners, including Greenprint Partners, the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Ruth Foundation for the Arts, the Harley-Davidson Foundation, Molson Coors, Coulillard Solar Foundation, RENEW Wisconsin, Hammond Climate Solutions Foundation, Joy Engine and Wispact Foundation.

Initial art pieces were completed by Brad Anthony Bernard, Jaime Brown, Karim Jabbari, Keenan Lampe, Jesse Meyer, Andre Saint Louis and Daniel Wilson.

“This type of community-centric project is exactly the type of work that Greenprint Partners wants to support,” said Greenprint senior project manager Hannah Kacprzak. The organization supported Art Intersection’s development of design, construction and maintenance plans.

A final component of the first phase is still under construction. An adjacent public alley is having storm drains installed that feed into the bioretention pond.

“This is incredibly unique in Milwaukee, that a private property owner has agreed to take public water and manage it for the benefit of both the city and neighborhood,” said Kacprzak.

The site isn’t just a pond with art. A pathway network winds around 37 new trees and numerous newly planted native plants.

“A stunning rainwater harvesting system,” a large cistern covered by art, is intended to integrate with the second phase, which will include a pavilion structure powered by rooftop solar panels. Beyond powering events and providing shade, Cainion hopes the solar pavilion could provide a place for people to charge equipment in the wake of a widespread power outage.

The project is known as a “community resilience hub.”

The public has its first chance to walk around the grounds during Doors Open Milwaukee, taking place Sept. 27 and 28.

Art Intersection will also host its fourth-annual Art After Deck event on W. Vliet Street on Nov. 8. The family-friendly event is themed “fall fest carnival,” said Cainion.

“This is such a powerful example of what can happen when creativity, community, sustainability all come together. It also represents the kind of innovative investment we like to see here in the city of Milwaukee,” said Department of City Development Commissioner Lafayette Crump.

Future phases, based on a 2024 presentation, include a white-box gallery space and, possibly, a commercial kitchen for events. A single-family home could also be constructed.

“Right now, we are looking for funding to erect our pavilion,” said Cainion.

Art Intersection, Cainion’s nonprofit organization, purchased the parcels at 3510, 3514, 3516-3518, 3526, 3534, 3538 and 3602 W. Vliet St. and 1415 N. 35th St. for $1 each. The city acquired the parcels through property tax foreclosure between 1997 and 2017.

Photos

Speakers

2023 Renderings

2023 Photos

