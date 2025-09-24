Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Join us for an Urban Milwaukee members-only beer bash. Our next stop on the 2025 edition of the free event series (RSVP required) takes us to Broken Bat Brewing Company for the first time since 2018.

Back in 2018, the brewery had just reopened in its original location after a freak accident. A steam pipe used to heat its brewing system exploded, propelling scalding hot steam throughout the brewery and destroying and melting much of the equipment.

Today, Broken Bat, the baseball-themed brewery and tap room, has moved to a larger location, and it’s time for Urban Milwaukee members to run the bases again.

The brewery offers baseball-themed beers on tap, from their Welcome To The Show Session Hazy IPA, to their Sweet Spot Citrus Wheat Ale, Bat Died A Hero Pale Ale and Mr. Octoberfest German Marzen.

Urban Milwaukee members are invited to join us at Broken Bat on October 3 starting at 5:30 p.m. An RSVP is required because space is limited. Members are allowed to bring a guest, but must request an additional ticket when claiming their tickets. Here’s the rundown: arrive at 5:30 p.m., take a tour at 6:15 p.m., grab a free beer, and have fun.

Broken Bat is located at 135 E. Pittsburgh Ave. in Walker’s Point.

We’d love to have a locally made craft beer with you.

So RSVP today.

Not a Member, But Still Want to Come?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s most robust membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Completely ad-free content on our website and a configurable email newsletter

Bypass the paywall and get access to all Urban Milwaukee stories

Free access to News Bulletins with insider scoops of interest to anyone following the Milwaukee scene.

A chance to provide the support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A 10% discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store

The ability to comment on articles

A faster photo browser

We’d love to have you join us. Simply sign-up to become a member for just $9/month or $99 per year and you will immediately be able to reserve your Beer Bash tickets.

