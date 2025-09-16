Milwaukee Police Officer Driving Squad Car Hits, Kills Individual

Victim was lying at entrance of an alley. Officer now on administrative leave.

One person is dead in Milwaukee after being struck by a police officer driving a squad car Tuesday morning.

A Milwaukee Police Department statement says an officer hit the individual with his squad car while responding to a welfare check for a person who was walking in and out of the street on the city’s south side.

“Upon arrival, while checking the area, an officer struck the individual that was lying in the entrance of the alley with his squad car,” Milwaukee Police Department Assistant Chief Nicole Waldner said during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

The person, who has not been identified by police, was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. The statement said the individual was an adult.

The officer who hit the person is a 44-year-old man with over 18 years of service. He was placed on administrative leave.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating the incident. The Waukesha Police Department is the lead agency.

Person is dead after being struck by Milwaukee police officer driving squad car was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.