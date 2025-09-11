Wisconsin Politicians Condemn Killing of Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin officials of all political stripes are denouncing the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a college event in Utah on Wednesday afternoon. Kirk, 31, died after being shot at Utah Valley University.

State and federal lawmakers, as well as leaders within the Republican and Democratic parties in Wisconsin, said they were shocked and horrified by the latest example of a rising wave of political violence in America.

Shortly after news of the shooting began spreading on social media, U.S. Rep. Tony Wied, R-De Pere, called for people to join him in praying for Kirk in a post on the social media site X. “There is absolutely zero place for political violence in our country,” Wied said.

After President Donald Trump announced Kirk had died from his wounds, Wied called him “a true American Patriot” in a subsequent post and said his “legacy will live on for generations to come.”

Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA, which has mobilized conservatives on college campuses in states across the nation, including Wisconsin.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers reacted to Kirk’s shooting by stating “violence against anyone because of their political beliefs is wrong.”

“Violence is never the answer for resolving our differences or disagreements,” Evers said.

Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair Brian Schimming issued a statement following the initial news that Kirk had been shot, stating that “as Americans, we need to stand against these violent attacks.”

“The political violence that we have seen in recent years must come to an end,” Schimming said. “We at WisGOP are holding Charlie Kirk in our thoughts and prayers.”

A statement from Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Devin Remiker after Kirk’s death condemned the “murder” and said “a family is mourning the horrific loss of a son, husband, and father because of the political violence that plagues our country.”

“This sort of violence will continue until all of us, regardless of party, condemn these sorts of heinous actions — no matter where it comes from or who it is directed at,” Remiker wrote. “We must look for truth in these moments so that we can move forward together, and not be torn apart by the conspiracies and misinformation that often follow these tragic events.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, said he was “pissed off” about Kirk being shot and said the “press needs to get their heads out of their collective asses” and the national Democratic Party “better knock off this violent political rhetoric.”

“The gloves are off,” Van Orden said in an X post.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, responded to Kirk’s death by stating “political violence is totally unacceptable.”

“It is fundamentally inconsistent with freedom and democracy, and it should never happen,” Kaul said on social media. “My thoughts are with Charlie Kirk’s family.”

Milwaukee County Republican Party Chair Hilario Deleon, who had worked for Turning Point USA, said that the country had lost “a true American.”

“Lord watch over this Nation, it will need your guidance,” Deleon wrote. “My heart is truly broken.”

Democratic Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, who is currently running for governor, said “political violence strikes at the heart of democracy itself and is never acceptable — ever.”

“It is a growing cancer in America that must be stopped,” Rodriguez said.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, hailed Kirk as a “fierce advocate for free speech” who “brought young people into the conservative movement with the passion of his arguments.”

“We pray for his family,” Vos said. “Sad that the left has been radicalized to believe violence like this is okay — it never is.”

Wisconsin politicians, parties condemn killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.