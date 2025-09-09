Crowley Launches Campaign for Governor

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley launched his campaign for Governor Tuesday.

His campaign released a short video Tuesday morning introducing Crowley as a candidate for statewide office, sketching his political origins and accomplishments: childhood evictions, community organizing, legislative career and now county executive.

Crowley announced his intention to run for Governor in July, shortly after Gov. Tony Evers announced he would not seek a third term. Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez has also entered the race, and a handful of other high-profile democrats, including Attorney General Josh Kaul, are rumored to be considering a run.

Republican businessmen Bill Berrien and Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann have also launched campaigns for governor. Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany is also considering a run.

Crowley served two terms in the Wisconsin State Assembly from 2017 to 2020. He ran for county executive in 2020, making it through a crowded primary and defeating State Sen. Chris Larson in the general. Crowley became the first Black person elected Milwaukee County Executive.

The campaign video released Thursday opens with shots of the homes, and now vacant lots, where Crowley’s family was evicted as a child. His message for potential voters is that these tough childhood experiences have made him, rather than breaking him. It also serves as an introduction for Crowley’s political motivations and achievements.

The video ticks of a list of achievements the county executive takes credit for, including a historic property tax cut in 2024 and the sales tax deal with the state that made it possible.

Wisconsin Act 12 provided the county with the county authority to levy an additional 0.4% sales tax and to eventually close out its troublesome pension system. It was a major achievement for Crowley, who had to work across the aisle with Republican leadership in the state Legislature.

As county executive, Crowley has often said he will owrk with anyone, and his rhetoric has been tailored more toward building bridges with the Republicans that control the state government than attacking them

But Crowley’s new video shows him re-entering the partisan political arena of today. Referencing his time in the Assembly, a voiceover from Crowley says “I saw what happens when extremists had total control” and an image of Republican Assembly Leader Robin Vos flashes across the screen.

Later, he throws a barb at President Donald Trump, whose administration has threatened Evers: “Donald Trump’s chaos and cruelty means that the Wisconsin that we cherish will perish unless we unite and fight back.”

Crowley’s bridge-building days aren’t over, however, as the Milwaukee Democrat tests his appeal with voters statewide in a deep purple swing state of national political importance.

“My story is not unique, my story is Wisconsin’s story,” he says in the video, later adding, “I’m running to be governor for all of us.”