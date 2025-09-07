Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

If you haven’t been to Blue’s Egg for brunch, or lunch, you will want to pay a visit to this restaurant located in a strip mall just off Bluemound on 76th Street. An extensive menu covers all the bases when you crave a meal that exceeds ordinary and ventures into entrees that will satisfy the most demanding brunch aficionado.

If you want a benedict, you have five choices: the Florentine with spinach and tomatoes; the Dubliner with corned beef, leeks, and paprika aioli; the pulled ham with onion and alpine cheese; the chicken chorizo with tomato sauce, goat cheese, and pickled chilis; and the conventional benedict with pulled ham.

My companion’s classic had two perfectly poached eggs, runny yolks, and a large pile of shredded smoky baked ham. It was served on a house-made English muffin that was yeasty, dense, and utterly delicious. There was enough creamy hollandaise to savor with each bite and the “browns,” as the hash browns are called, were crisp and buttery.

The roasted mushroom omelette combined the flavors of rosemary and tarragon with caramelized onions and provolone cheese. The mushrooms were roasted with the herbs and the tarragon-scented sauce was a scrumptious addition to this omelette. My companion chose fruit over browns and was served an impressive bowl of bananas, oranges, apples and melon.

For my ratatouille bread pudding, the chef added burrata and a balsamic glaze. The glaze soaked into the dense pudding and helped to lighten it. When I returned a few days later, the bread pudding was off the menu. Perhaps it will return in a lighter format.

You will also see many brunch entrees on the menu that sound too good to pass on. The hoppel poppel for example, was nothing like the traditional you may have enjoyed at other restaurants. This one overflowed with sausage, crisp bacon, caramelized onion, shredded potatoes, and spinach. It was topped with a single poached egg and some zesty hollandaise. Instead of toast, you can request that delicious, yeasty English muffin, which is served with whipped butter and house-made strawberry jam.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

If you want dessert for breakfast, order the lemon cheesecake French toast. This would work as a meal for at least two, a feast of white chocolate cream cheese-stuffed brioche topped with berries, almond crumble, and whipped cream. Then, as if all that creamy deliciousness needed more, the chef topped it with a rich creamy lemon curd sauce. Sausage or bacon was included to remind my companion that this was brunch, not dessert.

The gigantic buen dia breakfast burrito was filled with sausage, eggs, beans, cheese, guacamole, and salsa verde. The chef put all this inside a cheddar tortilla and served it with fresh pico de gallo and sour cream. Like most of the brunch entrees, the burrito came with an order of browns.

If you want to stay with something healthful and not so indulgent, check out the restoring grains, oatmeal, granola, or my companion’s bowl of rejuvenation. It was a bowl filled with farro surrounded by broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, radishes, and feta. There were two poached eggs on the side of the bowl topped with a light tomato sauce. Healthy, yes. Delicious, of course.

Blue’s Egg is also a bakery so we ordered coffee cake, a rich and crumbly buttery slice that we shared, and I took the irresistible monkey bread home for later. It is also a shareable, five sections swimming in caramel sauce and served with butterscotch sauce on the side.

Because Blue’s Egg is known for its browns, it is good to know you can have them many ways. We had basic browns with our entrees but there are more choices and each enough for a meal: pulled ham with cheddar; provolone with pesto and tomato sauce; goat cheese with olives and paprika aioli; chicken chorizo with spinach and paprika aioli; and roasted mushrooms and leeks with herb crème fraiche.

You will see many coffee drinks on the menu as well as house cocktails, mimosas, wine, tap beer, and cider. If brunch is not your choice, you can order a cheeseburger, a grilled cheese, a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich or a turkey clubhouse. You will also see three salads on the menu, a wedge, an avocado citrus salad, and a roasted beet salad with candied walnuts.

If you are looking for an outstanding brunch, look no further than Blue’s Egg. You will be delighted!

On the Menu

The Rundown

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.