Milwaukee Alderperson Running For Secretary of State

The open race for governor could shake up the Milwaukee Common Council.

Follow this game of musical chairs: Gov. Tony Evers isn’t running for reelection. Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez is running for governor. Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski is running for lieutenant governor. And now, Alderperson JoCasta Zamarripa is running for Secretary of State.

“I’m running for Secretary of State to be a strong voice for all Wisconsinites—from small towns to big cities, from our farmworkers to our frontline workers,” said Zamarripa in a statement. “This office may not come with sweeping powers, but it comes with a platform—and I’ll use it to fight for affordable child care, safe and stable housing, and better funding for our public schools.”

Zamarripa is formally jumping back into partisan politics with the move.

She was elected as a Democrat to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2010 and reelected four times. But in 2020, she successfully won a race for an open seat on the formally nonpartisan Common Council. She was reelected in 2024 to a second four-year term.

Zamarripa does not need to give up her seat on the Common Council to run for statewide position.

A partisan primary for secretary of state will be held in August 2026. A general election will be held in November 2026.

“In a year where everything is on the line, we need candidates who reflect the full diversity and strength of our state,” said Zamarripa. “I’m proud to be a lifelong Democrat, and I know we win when we organize, connect with people where they are, and lead with our values.”

Zamarripa was the first Latina elected to the Wisconsin State Legislature.

She would be the first Latino and first open member of the LGBTQ+ community elected to statewide office in Wisconsin. The position has been record-setting before with Milwaukee alderwoman Vel Phillips becoming the first Black person and first woman elected to statewide office when she won the position in 1978.

Zamarripa said her campaign will “focus on using the Secretary of State’s platform to uplift the issues working Wisconsinites face every day—from the rising cost of groceries, rent, and child care to the urgent need for statewide school funding reform.”

The position serves as the chief clerk of state government. Unlike in other states, the secretary of state does not have a large role in the administration of elections. The office holder is a member of the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands and second in the order of succession to the office of the governor.

During her time on the council, Zamarripa has been a vocal advocate for her district. She was briefly the chair of the Public Safety & Health Committee, helped overhaul the city’s food trucking regulatory framework and was the leading council proponent of Growing MKE, later renamed the Housing Element plan.

Godlewski, the incumbent, was never elected to the position. She won a contested race for state treasurer in 2018, but didn’t pursue reelection as a result of her bid to run for U.S. Senate. Evers appointed her to the role in 2023 after longtime incumbent Doug La Follette resigned shortly after being reelected in November 2022. La Follette had narrowly edged out Republican challenger Amy Loudenbeck, 48.3% to 48.01% to win another term.

Despite it being a statewide office, Zamarripa would need to take a pay cut. The office holder is paid $78,583. Council members are paid $84,205.

The only other candidate to declare for the race is Green Party member Pete Karas.