Six candidates, including two for governor, appear at corn roast. How did their messages vary?

West Salem – It was the 25th annual fall bash of western Wisconsin Democrats who reconnect over corn on the cob, brats, beer, polka music and politics.

Wednesday’s La Crosse County Fairgrounds event was also the unofficial start of the 2026 election cycle, so it drew six candidates for important offices who could be involved in September 2026 primaries that determine who will be on November general election ballots.

Those six were: Candidates for governor Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and state Sen. Kelda Roys, of Madison; lieutenant governor candidates state Sen. Brad Pfaff, of La Crosse, and Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski, of Madison; and 3rd District U.S. House candidates Rebecca Cooke and Emily Berge, both of Eau Claire.

It was also the major political event in western since two-term Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced that he would not seek re-election next year. The corn roast was started by Congressman Ron Kind, who retired in 2022 after 26 years in the U.S. House and now works for an international law firm.

That gave Crowley and Roys a chance to test campaign messages.

Crowley, Roys, Pfaff and Supreme Court candidate Chris Taylor, running in the April election for the seat of retiring Justice Rebecca Grassl Bradley, were the only candidates who spoke to the crowd of more than 400.

Crowley did not mention Republican President Donald Trump. Roys did.

“I understand that it’s scary in a time of authoritarianism to speak truth to power,” Roys said. “But now, more than ever, we need bold leaders who are willing to do that.”

“I know we can save this country from the precipice of authoritarianism,” Roys added. “After we stand up to Trump, and after we flip the Legislature and flip Congress, by God we are going to have a governor who can govern and get things done.”

Roys thanked Evers, who beat her and several other candidates in the 2018 gubernatorial primary, for eight years of “steady leadership, incredible commitment…kindness and decency.”

Roys also denounced the Republican who represents western Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, Derrick Van Orden, as a “traitor” for voting for Trump’s tax and spending bill that will cut Medicaid, food stamps and other social programs.

Vice President JD Vance visited Mid-City Steel in La Crosse the next day to praise that bill and defend Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., to protect public safety.

“If you work hard every single day, you ought to take as much of your hard earned pay home as possible,” Vance said, the La Crosse Tribune reported. “And if you want to raise your children in security and comfort, you ought to send them to a school that gives [a] good education instead of indoctrination.”

William Garcia, chair of the Democratic Party’s 3rd Congressional district, said national party leaders consider the western Wisconsin district “the most important [House] seat in the country.”

Crowley “knows how important western Wisconsin is,” Garcia said.

After thanking Pfaff for fighting for state aid to all cities and counties, and for continuing the annual corn roast, Crowley called the Republican Party “the party of destruction.”

“They’re out to destroy public trust in government,” Crowley said. “We can’t continue to defend what was. We have to build what’s next for all Democrats.”

Crowley said state government must act to make sure housing is more affordable, to “fully fund” public schools and to ensure access to health care.

Crowley said Democrats must use “three Ts” – time, talent and treasures – to win elections in 2026.

Democrats must knock on doors, make phone calls and send postcards to help Democratic candidates, Crowley said.

“How are you using your talents to bring diverse voices to the table who have already left the Democratic Party?” Crowley added.. “We need those folks back.”

Crowley said Democrats must also “dig deep” to help pay for campaigns that elect Democrats.

The LaCrosse rally gave new state Democratic Party Chair Devin Remiker a chance to introduce himself in that role. Remiker, a UW-La Crosse graduate, organized and worked at past corn roasts as a campaign manager and volunteer for Kind.

“Our party is struggling to figure itself out,” said Remiker, who came to LaCrosse from a Democratic National Committee meeting in the Twin Cities. “We need to win back voters. You have to meet them where they’re at.”

Steven Walters started covering the Capitol in 1988. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com