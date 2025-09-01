Applications Open For Dramatically Expanded Free Driver Education Program

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

One year ago, Wisconsin began offering state-funded driver’s education for the first time in more than 20 years.

Since the Wisconsin Driver Education Grant was established, approximately 10,000 low-income high school students across the state have benefited from the program with classroom and behind-the-wheel instruction.

Now an annual $6 million allocation for the program has been made permanent, said Brenda McMurtry with Common Ground, a southeastern Wisconsin nonpartisan coalition that works on several community-based initiatives.

On Aug. 25, the state released $1.5 million in funding for driver’s education grants and will release $1.5 million every three months in perpetuity.

High school students who are ready for driver’s education and qualify for free or reduced lunch can apply online through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Common Ground began working on the effort in 2023 with the Wisconsin Insurance Alliance, State Rep. Bob Donovan, R-Milwaukee, and Sen. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown.

The group wanted to not only make driver’s education affordable to teens but also help reduce reckless driving and give young people a tool to help them get to school, hold a job and vote, said Jennifer O’Hear, executive director of Common Ground.

The average cost for private driver’s education is $400 to $600, which creates a culture of unlicensed driving, O’Hear said.

“The state legislators almost all seemed to be able to recall getting their own driver’s license and how important that was for them in terms of their coming of age, and they’re becoming successful adults,” O’Hear said.

The Driver Education Grant Program was authorized by bipartisan legislation signed into law in December of 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers.

Grants are available to qualified students in public, charter and choice schools as well as home-schooled teens. Tuition is paid directly to the driving school of the student’s choice.

“This program has already helped thousands of students learn to become safe, licensed drivers,” Wisconsin DOT Secretary Kristina Boardman said in a statement.

According to a 2016 study by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Employment and Training Institute, only 30 percent of Black and Hispanic 18-year-olds hold a driver’s license compared to 75 percent of white 18-year-olds in Wisconsin.

In a 2021 listening campaign, Common Ground leaders spoke with 982 people and reckless driving was the No. 1 concern.

O’Hear lives in the city of Milwaukee. She said every day she experiences reckless driving.

She said it feels good to know know the program will teach young people the rules of the road.

“It’s great, because we’re setting our kids up for success in so many ways by helping them be able to get their driver’s licenses.”

From 1961 until 2004, the state of Wisconsin funded driver’s education.

The state stopped that funding in 2004 but still requires youth under 18 to enroll in a school or commercial driving program as a condition of obtaining a learner permit and probationary license.

In a statement, Evers said combating reckless driving has been a bipartisan priority. He urged eligible students to apply for the program.

“Teaching our kids the skills they need to be safe drivers is another important step toward cracking down on unsafe driving,” Evers said. “Doing what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state and ensuring the next generation of drivers can make good and safe decisions behind the wheel is critically important to building safer roads and communities for everyone.”

$6M now available annually to fund driver’s education for low-income Wisconsin students was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.