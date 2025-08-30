Two Weeks After Flood, Milwaukee Ending Emergency Services

The Department of Public Works will begin its transition back to normal operations.

City services in Milwaukee are beginning to transition back to normal after flooding damaged thousands of homes during flooding on Aug. 9 and 10.

Through its emergency services, the Department of Public Works collected bulky items from over 15,000 homes across the city. More than 23,000 residents have visited drop-off centers to get rid of belongings destroyed by flood water.

City officials held a press conference early Friday morning to discuss flood recovery efforts. Public Works Commissioner Jerrel Kruschke said that while thousands of residents used the sites while cleaning up after flooding, demand is slowing down.

“These services have been widely used across the city, but demand is now decreasing and we’re preparing to transition back into our normal operations,” Kruschke said.

Residents have until Aug. 31 to request flood-related pick up services. That is also the last day they can use drop-off centers without fees. Regular recycling services resumed Thursday, and boulevard maintenance is scheduled to resume soon. Garbage and recycling cart replacement is delayed.

“I want those harmed by flooding to have the resources that they deserve in order to fully recover in Milwaukee,” said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Johnson said the city is continuing to work with government partners, including doing outreach to federal authorities to try to secure emergency designation that will allow property owners to get help from FEMA.

After FEMA teams were in southeast Wisconsin assessing damage, Gov. Tony Evers put in a formal request this week for presidential disaster declaration that would make residents eligible for federal aid. Evers asked President Donald Trump for the declaration for six counties affected by the storm and flooding.

Johnson said the preliminary damage assessment showed the area should qualify.

“I’m hopeful, I’m very, very hopeful, that the White House will see it that way, that the president will see it that way and that folks will get the assistance they need here in Milwaukee,” Johnson said.

Emergency services to stop after 2 weeks of flood recovery was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.