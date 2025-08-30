Wisconsin Public Radio

Two Weeks After Flood, Milwaukee Ending Emergency Services

The Department of Public Works will begin its transition back to normal operations.

By , Wisconsin Public Radio - Aug 30th, 2025 09:31 am
Milwaukee residents throw away items ruined by flooding at a drop off center in the city on Monday, Aug 11, 2025. Evan Casey/WPR

Milwaukee residents throw away items ruined by flooding at a drop off center in the city on Monday, Aug 11, 2025. Evan Casey/WPR

City services in Milwaukee are beginning to transition back to normal after flooding damaged thousands of homes during flooding on Aug. 9 and 10.

Through its emergency services, the Department of Public Works collected bulky items from over 15,000 homes across the city. More than 23,000 residents have visited drop-off centers to get rid of belongings destroyed by flood water.

City officials held a press conference early Friday morning to discuss flood recovery efforts. Public Works Commissioner Jerrel Kruschke said that while thousands of residents used the sites while cleaning up after flooding, demand is slowing down.

“These services have been widely used across the city, but demand is now decreasing and we’re preparing to transition back into our normal operations,” Kruschke said.

Residents have until Aug. 31 to request flood-related pick up services. That is also the last day they can use drop-off centers without fees. Regular recycling services resumed Thursday, and boulevard maintenance is scheduled to resume soon. Garbage and recycling cart replacement is delayed.

“I want those harmed by flooding to have the resources that they deserve in order to fully recover in Milwaukee,” said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Johnson said the city is continuing to work with government partners, including doing outreach to federal authorities to try to secure emergency designation that will allow property owners to get help from FEMA.

After FEMA teams were in southeast Wisconsin assessing damage, Gov. Tony Evers put in a formal request this week for presidential disaster declaration that would make residents eligible for federal aid. Evers asked President Donald Trump for the declaration for six counties affected by the storm and flooding.

Johnson said the preliminary damage assessment showed the area should qualify.

“I’m hopeful, I’m very, very hopeful, that the White House will see it that way, that the president will see it that way and that folks will get the assistance they need here in Milwaukee,” Johnson said.

Emergency services to stop after 2 weeks of flood recovery was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

Categories: Health, Wisconsin Public Radio

Comments

  1. DAGDAG says:
    August 30, 2025 at 12:06 pm

    Its too soon to end it. They should give it another week, There are plenty of people that still have not gotten to some of the damage. Granted, I have taken most of my damage out already…but there are still some things that have to go. The City risks people dumping this along roadsides and into empty lots.

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us