Milwaukee Wins Funding For New Southside Protected Bike Lane
Project would provide safe travel in corridor between two large parks.
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.
Transportation
-
Downtown Bridge Closures to Watch Out ForAug 29th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
Two Milwaukee Legislators Proposing Traffic Calming FundAug 27th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
-
MCTS Releases Fare Evasion Prevention PlanAug 25th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer