Bradley Drops Out, Supreme Court Race Is Wide Open

Conservative Rebecca Bradley says her 'fight for liberty is not as a minority member of the Court.'

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley will not seek reelection next spring, saying the best path in her “fight for liberty is not as a minority member of the Court.”

The decision puts to bed speculation about the intentions of Bradley, a stalwart of the court’s conservative majority.

Bradley had indicated she would seek an additional term on the court in April, after the election of liberal Justice Susan Crawford solidified the high court’s majority for years to come.

But campaign finance reports from earlier this summer revealed she had raised no money for reelection, sparking speculation that she might not run.

In a statement sent to WisPolitics, Bradley said she is seeking to “rebuild the conservative movement.”

“For years I have warned that under the control of judicial activists, the court will make itself more powerful than the legislature, more powerful than the governor,” she said. “That warning went unheeded, and Wisconsin has seen only the beginning of what is an alarming shift from thoughtful, principled judicial service toward bitter partisanship, personal attacks and political gamesmanship that have no place in court.”

“The conservative movement needs to take stock of its failures, identify the problem, and fix it,” she added.

She did not immediately respond to WPR’s request for comment.

The decision leaves confirmed liberal candidate, Appeals Court Judge Chris Taylor of Madison, without a declared opponent for the April election.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated.

