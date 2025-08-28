Indigenous-Led Business Event Returns in October

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A business-focused event highlighting Native entrepreneurs and their collaborators is set to return to Milwaukee this fall.

The fourth annual Indigenous Biz Con will take place at Potawatomi Casino Hotel Oct. 13 through 14, coinciding with Indigenous People’s Day.

This year’s theme, “Rising Tides: Building Economies, Empowering Generations,” emphasizes inclusion and collaboration, uniting business owners of all backgrounds under a shared goal of building a brighter future.

The theme is especially timely given today’s climate, according to event host Indigenous Business Group.

“This is an unprecedented moment for Indigenous nations, businesses, and operators to lead—not just participate—in all forms of economic development,” the group wrote in a statement.

This year’s event will begin with a traditional opening ceremony on Oct. 13, followed by educational seminars on topics such as the region’s Indigenous economy, the future of Indigenous workforce development and roundtable discussions from the state’s tribal leadership.

“In the uncertain landscape of federal funding, this conference can help build stability for Indigenous businesses,” added Rob Pero, co-founder of Indigenous Business Group and member of the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians. “We bring Native and non-Native organizations into the same room, and deals get closed.”

The convention’s first night will conclude with cultural music, an artisan showcase, culinary experiences and a Hoan Bridge lighting ceremony to honor Indigenous People’s Day.

Oct. 14 programming includes small-group discussions on industries such as marketing, AI, real estate, cannabis and hemp, infrastructure, energy, housing and more.

Featured guests include Samantha Skenandore, founding partner of Skenandore Wilson LLP; Collin Price, managing partner of Revel49 and Gary Farmer, a Canadian First Nations actor and musician.

Chris James, president and CEO of the National Center For American Indian Enterprise Development, will also be in attendance. James, a descendant of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, is a Democratic candidate running for Arizona’s 5th Congressional District.

Registration for Indigenous Biz Con is now open online, with early-bird rates set to expire Aug. 31.

For sponsorship, speaking opportunities or more information, visit indigenousbusinessgroup.org or call (920) 371-8368.

