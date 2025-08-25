It’s Back to School for Kids. But What Will It Cost?

Parents are spending up to $858 per child on school supplies and clothing.

Kanitra Murphy has been scrambling to get eight boys and three girls ready for the new school year.

She said this time of year can get pretty overwhelming.

“I have my grandchildren living in my home, so it gets kind of pricey,” Murphy said.

Over the weekend, Murphy and the children got a bit of a break.

The group attended a back-to-school fair hosted by Safe & Sound, Inc. and Quinton Shotwell, popularly known as SuperDope Q, a celebrity stylist and reality TV star.

The event included a free hygiene bag, free haircuts and nail care and raffles for back-to-school outfits.

Murphy’s daughter, seventh grader Niynna, got her nails done. Murphy joked that her grandson needed a hair cut.

“He’s got an afro under there,” Murphy said, pulling back her grandson’s hoodie. “He needs a taper, something real low and nice.”

Back-to-school events have been underway across Wisconsin this month.

In Madison on Sunday, JP Hair Design held its 17th annual “Back 2 School Free Haircutz” event, which also included free immunizations by Public Health Madison & Dane County.

Deloris Brown attended JP’s event Sunday with her three grandchildren. This was her second year attending the event, held at the Alliant Energy Center.

“It’s great. Everybody is friendly, I like that they give out the backpacks and school supplies,” Brown said. “I know that a lot of parents have a hard time getting school supplies and everything. And the barbers are great.”

School supply giveaways and free haircuts provided by community organizations like Safe & Sound and local businesses are attempting to provide parents with some relief.

Parents are budgeting an average of $144 for school supplies per child this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

That covers the cost of things like notebooks, pencils and paper towels, not back-to-school clothes, shoes and electronics, which can bring the average cost for parents up to $858 per child.

Angel Price and her sons, Kyrie, 9, and Jaeden, 13, attended the Safe & Sound event in Milwaukee. Price was hoping to pick up a few school supplies she hasn’t been able to buy yet.

“It’s very expensive. Very expensive,” Price said. “That’s why I like to come to events like this.”

Shotwell, or SuperDope Q, grew up in Milwaukee but left years ago to pursue a career in fashion and entertainment. He said he wanted to host an event for children.

“Kids are struggling in schools with having socks, washcloths, hygiene products in general,” Shotwell said. “A lot of our community is in poverty and pricing on food has skyrocketed. So I want to help out with the community and give out some things for the parents so they don’t have to stress out.”

Mom Glenda Mitchell said Safe & Sound is a key resource for parents.

“School supplies are always a … situation,” Mitchell said. “But I’m sure if the schools could afford to have all those supplies, they would.”

Editor’s note: WPR’s Angela Major contributed to this report.

