FEMA Surveys Milwaukee Area Storm Damage

Teams with the Federal Emergency Management Agency have arrived in southeast Wisconsin to verify storm damage after a historic rainfall led to widespread flooding across the area.

It’s the next step in getting homeowners and renters federal financial help after thousands of people were affected by the storm, which left flooded streets and basements, downed trees and power outages in its wake. Flood damage is not covered by most home insurance policies.

Around 20 people from FEMA started going door-to-door in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Washington counties on Thursday, nearly two weeks after the storm hit the area. It comes after Gov. Tony Evers requested a joint preliminary damage assessment from FEMA on Aug. 13.

On Thursday afternoon, one assessment team was on Milwaukee’s north side.

“What this is doing is verifying all of the damage information that has been collected so far,” said Greg Engle, the administrator of Wisconsin Emergency Management. “We’re going to be compiling that information so that we can make the best recommendation in terms of the governor’s request for a (disaster) declaration to the president.”

The FEMA teams will be assisted by staff with Wisconsin Emergency Management, local emergency management officials and the Small Business Administration. They will look at damage to houses and businesses and talk to homeowners to verify the damage. After the preliminary damage assessment is done, that data will be provided to the state. If the losses are “beyond state and local capabilities,” the state can submit a formal disaster declaration request to FEMA, according to a FEMA fact sheet.

It’s then up to President Donald Trump to issue a major disaster declaration. That declaration can be for public assistance, individual assistance or mitigation assistance, according to the fact sheet.

Engle said the teams could be in southeast Wisconsin until Monday, but they could also stay longer if needed.

“There really isn’t a timeline,” Engle said. “I will say … we intend to do it as quickly as possible, and I would measure it in days.”

Residents have filed more than 21,000 damage reports, according to the most recent Impact 211 data. More than 80 percent of those residents live in Milwaukee County.

However, the teams will not go to every home to verify each damage report.

“If we don’t knock on their door, it doesn’t mean their damage isn’t counted in the overall total,” said Cassie Kohn, a spokesperson for FEMA.

Nicole Wilson, another spokesperson for FEMA, said there are multiple factors considered before a disaster declaration is issued, including the impact of the storm on the community, the ability of the community to recover and the availability of local resources.

“Any data that’s collected today, the state will use to make a determination on if they actually want to make a request for a disaster declaration,” Wilson said.

Engle said it’s still too soon to know if that will happen or not.

“That hasn’t been decided yet,” Engle said. “But … I feel confident that we’ll have enough information to justify making a request.”

As of Monday, staff with the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management had finished over 3,400 property damage assessments. Of those, about 53 percent of the properties are categorized as “destroyed” or as having “major damage,” according to a statement from Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

Cassandra Libal, director of the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management, said she believes there is enough damage in Milwaukee County for the state to submit a disaster declaration request.

One FEMA staff member asked a resident how high the water got in their basement and if the resident had any photo or video proof. Kohn said the teams do not go into people’s homes while they’re out talking to residents.

“We just want to hear from the residents what they saw, because the water may have receded by the time we get here,” Kohn said.

One team spoke with Milwaukee resident Colette McDougal, who has lived in her home since 2016. She said there was around 4 feet of floodwater in her basement from a sewage backup. Her furnace and hot water heater were damaged and she was forced to throw away countless items.

“I’m by myself (and) I’m on a set income,” McDougal said.

If Trump were to issue a major disaster declaration, teams with FEMA would be back on the ground in southeast Wisconsin, according to Kohn. It’s unclear how long it could be until residents get financial assistance, or how much money they may get if that was to happen.

“There’s no set amount that they’d be eligible for,” Kohn said.

FEMA will be back on the ground in southeast Wisconsin in September to do damage assessments for public property damage, according to Kohn.

