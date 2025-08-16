Brewers Beer Vendor Will Run for Wisconsin Governor

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Ryan Strnad, who has worked for over 35 years as a beer vendor at the Milwaukee Brewers’ home stadium American Family Field, announced Thursday that he will officially enter the Democratic primary for governor next week.

Strnad’s campaign has been years in the making. He told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in 2023 (less than eight months after Evers started his second term) that he would be considering entering if Evers opted not to run for a third term. Last month Evers announced he won’t be running so he can spend more time with his family.

Strnad, who lives in Mukwonago, is the founder of Drinks In The Seats, a political action committee and lobbying group formed in 2016 to lobby on behalf of in-seat beer vendors.

Strnad said in 2023 that his top priority if he ran for governor would be advocating for Wisconsin’s unions and working class. His campaign website now lists “improving the working class” as the first item on his plan for Wisconsin along with working on the environment with “common sense”, supporting the police and allowing “any pregnant mother/mother-to-be (or, whatever YOU are comfortable with saying) who wants an abortion [to] have an abortion.”

“I’m running for governor of Wisconsin because I feel obligated to lead our state!” Strnad said on his website. “Moving here to Muskego in 1975, I established roots that I am proud of. I may’ve even served YOU at the stadium where I’ve gotten politically involved and worked there since 1988. I also have jobs elsewhere. I am one of us! I ask for your vote.”

Strnad would be the second Democratic candidate to officially enter the primary, which will likely be a crowded field.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez announced her campaign less than 24 hours after Evers announced his retirement. Other potential candidates include Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, state Sen. Kelda Roys and Attorney General Josh Kaul.

The primary is still about a year away on August 11, 2026.

Two Republican candidates, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and Whitefish Bay manufacturer Bill Berrien, have entered the race so far. U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany has said he would make a decision before the end of September.

Wisconsin beer vendor to enter Democratic primary for governor was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.