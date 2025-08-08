Former Walmart Finds ‘Fun’ Replacement Tenant

New business will join Restaurant Depot on Far Northwest Side.

A former Walmart on W. Silver Spring Drive won’t be vacant much longer.

After the Common Council approved a zoning change in July to allow Restaurant Depot, a restaurant supply store, to occupy 49,000 square feet of the 157,000 square-foot building, a second tenant has been revealed.

Fun City Adventure Park would occupy 51,114 square feet, according to a building permit filed by Brookfield-based Patera. The design firm is listed as the project architect.

“An inviting place for all ages to bounce, flip, and soar. Rediscover motion, laughter, and endless fun in our trampoline wonderland,” says the Fun City website.

The kid-focused business features a variety of spaces to jump, bump, bounce and slide with friends and family. Amenities include arcade games, trampoline courts, ropes courses, dodge ball, bumper ball, basketball, a ninja course, foam pits, climbing walls and an indoor playground.

The nearest location is in the Chicago suburb of Algonquin, Illinois.

The company’s limited website lists more than 50 planned locations, but doesn’t mention of Milwaukee or Wisconsin. An online search indicates that at least six locations are open.

Similar businesses exist in the Milwaukee suburbs, including Urban Air Adventure Park on W. Moreland Road in Waukesha and Slick City Action Park on N. 113th St. in Wauwatosa.

Walmart closed the store, 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr., in February 2023. Two gas station owners, Anup “Andy” Khullar and Pritpal Grewal, purchased the 17.15-acre property in January for $3.5 million.

The zoning change was necessary to add a wholesale or distribution facility as a permitted use, but “indoor recreation” was already allowed as part of the zoning package that allowed the Walmart to be developed in 2012.

The ownership group, in a presentation with the zoning change request, said it was working to add a recreation tenant, a “grocery & liquor store” and two fast casual restaurants.

The former Walmart is part of the Timmerman Plaza shopping center. A Pick ‘n Save grocery store at the shopping center closed in 2017, but was replaced by BioLife Plasma Services and AutoZone. Other tenants in the shopping center include Dollar Tree, Rainbow Shops, Cosmo Beauty, Value Beauty and GameStop.