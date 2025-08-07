New Retail Store Opening Soon on King Drive

Herbs 'N Lather will sell handmade products for skin and hair care.

A new retail store specializing in natural bodycare products is slated to open in Bronzeville.

Following a soft launch in late June, Herbs ‘N Lather plans to welcome shoppers for a grand opening in the near future, with an official date to be announced later this month, according to social media posts by owners Alfonso and Roshundra Muhammad.

Herbs ‘N Lather will occupy a ground-level space at 1950 N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr., and has already made the building its own with fresh window decals and a coat of bold black paint.

The married couple began their business in 2016, seeking a creative solution to inconvenient and difficult-to-use products. Their first creation, herb-infused whipped shea butter, opened the door to a full range of plant-based creams, lotions, soap and oils.

“That one creation changed everything,” the shop’s website states. “It sparked a passion for taking control of what we put on our skin. We replaced harsh, chemical-laden products with safer, natural alternatives made by hand.”

​Herbs ‘N Lather products are infused and scented with ingredients like chamomile, lavender, lemongrass tea tree and turmeric—each purported to offer unique benefits.

An online shop features products for face, body and hair, including deodorant cream, shea butter soap bars, turmeric face soap and leave-in conditioner, along with a separate men’s line.

The two-story Bronzeville building, formerly home to The Reader’s Choice bookstore, was purchased in 2017 with plans for redevelopment. Two nonprofits originally slated to occupy the space—Jazale’s Art Studio and Grateful Girls—have since relocated.

Herbs ‘N Lather is one of numerous new additions to a five-block stretch of King Drive, joining 414loral, a boutique flower shop; Allah Mode, a therapeutic healing space; Dream Lounge Social, a sports lounge; Kinship Cafe, Bronzeville Kitchen and Lounge and Niche Book Bar.

The Muhammads, who secured building occupancy in July, did not respond to requests for comment.

