New Faces in New Places

New hirings, promotions and appointments in the last month.

By - Aug 3rd, 2025 02:20 pm

Republican Party of Milwaukee County Announces New Executive Director

The Republican Party of Milwaukee County is proud to announce the hiring of Lisa Bingenheimer as its new Executive Director.

Jul 31st, 2025 by Republican Party of Milwaukee County

Gina Madrigrano Friebus elected chair of Carthage board

Jul 30th, 2025 by Carthage College

Gov. Evers Appoints New Member to DATCP Board

Gov. Tony Evers announced the appointment of Patti Habeck to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Board

Jul 29th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

Landmark Healthcare Facilities LLC Appoints Dan Brandt as Chief Financial Officer

Brandt adds strong financial acumen, banking expertise to Landmark

Jul 28th, 2025 by Landmark Healthcare Facilities

CDA Names Frank Martinez as Deputy Director

Housing nonprofit’s staff grows to address racial inequalities and build homeownership opportunities in Milwaukee

Jul 23rd, 2025 by Community Development Alliance

Libecki Promoted to Director of Commercial Lending

Jul 22nd, 2025 by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority

American Red Cross of Wisconsin Welcomes New Regional CEO Catherine Rabenstine

Jul 21st, 2025 by American Red Cross

DNR Announces 2024 Warden Of The Year

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that Conservation Warden Bradley Dahlquist was recognized as the Warden of the Year for 2024.

Jul 21st, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Gov. Evers Appoints Gregory Seibold as Florence County District Attorney

Jul 16th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gimbel Reilly Guerin & Brown Welcomes Attorney Victoria Dietel-Bargender to Their Family and Civil Litigation Groups

Jul 15th, 2025 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

EUA Announces CEO Transition

Kristin Dufek to assume CEO role; Rich Tennessen to remain active as board chair.

Jul 14th, 2025 by Eppstein Uhen Architects

Gov. Evers Appoints Gordon Leech to the Washington County Circuit Court

Jul 11th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Wisconsin Technical College System elects officers

Sara Rogers was elected to serve as Board President. Lindsay Blumer was elected to serve as the Board Vice President. Dan Klecker was elected to serve as Board Secretary

Jul 10th, 2025 by Wisconsin Technical College System

Gov. Evers Appoints Emily Nolan-Plutchak to the Wood County Circuit Court

Jul 9th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Ghassan Korban joins Veolia to develop and strengthen water management partnerships

Accomplished leader of American infrastructure operations will enhance Veolia’s water and wastewater management partnerships with decades of experience and client-centered approach

Jul 9th, 2025 by Veolia North America

Gov. Evers Appoints Jodi Kummet as Barron County Sheriff

Jul 8th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Bill Walsh Announced as New CBS 58 Weekday News Anchor

Veteran CBS 58 anchor joins Amanda Porterfield weekdays at Noon and 4 p.m.

Jul 8th, 2025 by Weigel Broadcasting Co

Katie Bruner Named Inaugural Executive Director of Preserve Our Parks

Jul 7th, 2025 by Preserve Our Parks

Peg Schrader Named President of the League of Women Voters of Milwaukee County

Jul 1st, 2025 by League of Women Voters of Milwaukee County

