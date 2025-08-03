New Faces in New Places
New hirings, promotions and appointments in the last month.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Republican Party of Milwaukee County Announces New Executive Director
The Republican Party of Milwaukee County is proud to announce the hiring of Lisa Bingenheimer as its new Executive Director.
Jul 31st, 2025 by Republican Party of Milwaukee County
Gina Madrigrano Friebus elected chair of Carthage board
Jul 30th, 2025 by Carthage College
Gov. Evers Appoints New Member to DATCP Board
Gov. Tony Evers announced the appointment of Patti Habeck to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Board
Jul 29th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection
Landmark Healthcare Facilities LLC Appoints Dan Brandt as Chief Financial Officer
Brandt adds strong financial acumen, banking expertise to Landmark
Jul 28th, 2025 by Landmark Healthcare Facilities
CDA Names Frank Martinez as Deputy Director
Housing nonprofit’s staff grows to address racial inequalities and build homeownership opportunities in Milwaukee
Jul 23rd, 2025 by Community Development Alliance
DNR Announces 2024 Warden Of The Year
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that Conservation Warden Bradley Dahlquist was recognized as the Warden of the Year for 2024.
Jul 21st, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
EUA Announces CEO Transition
Kristin Dufek to assume CEO role; Rich Tennessen to remain active as board chair.
Jul 14th, 2025 by Eppstein Uhen Architects
Wisconsin Technical College System elects officers
Sara Rogers was elected to serve as Board President. Lindsay Blumer was elected to serve as the Board Vice President. Dan Klecker was elected to serve as Board Secretary
Jul 10th, 2025 by Wisconsin Technical College System
Ghassan Korban joins Veolia to develop and strengthen water management partnerships
Accomplished leader of American infrastructure operations will enhance Veolia’s water and wastewater management partnerships with decades of experience and client-centered approach
Jul 9th, 2025 by Veolia North America
Gov. Evers Appoints Jodi Kummet as Barron County Sheriff
Jul 8th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
Bill Walsh Announced as New CBS 58 Weekday News Anchor
Veteran CBS 58 anchor joins Amanda Porterfield weekdays at Noon and 4 p.m.
Jul 8th, 2025 by Weigel Broadcasting Co
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.